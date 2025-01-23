Janhvi Kapoor wedding plans: Actress wants Tirupati Temple Shaadi, talks about husband and kids

Actress Janhvi Kapoor recently revealed her marriage aspirations and the secret location of her dream wedding.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 23, 2025, 5:26 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 23, 2025, 5:26 PM IST

Sridevi's Daughter, Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of the late Sridevi, debuted in Bollywood after college. Her first film was a critical and commercial success. She continued to choose roles that showcased her acting talent. Films like Gunjan Saxena and Good Luck Jerry propelled her career forward.

article_image2

Janhvi Kapoor's Salary

Janhvi Kapoor, a top-paid young actress in Bollywood, debuted in South Indian cinema last year with 'Devara' alongside Jr. NTR. Her beauty and dance were well-received, and her chemistry with Jr. NTR captivated fans.

article_image3

Devara Movie Actress

The second part of this film is said to be released this year or next. Following Devara, Janhvi stars opposite Ram Charan in RC 16, directed by Bujji Babu Sana. Filming is set to begin in March. While Janhvi Kapoor's film career thrives, she opens up about her personal life.

article_image4

Janhvi Kapoor Wants 3 Kids

On Karan Johar's show, Janhvi expressed her desire to marry in Tirupati, have three children, and settle in Tirumala, enjoying family time.

article_image5

Janhvi Kapoor's Wish

Janhvi shared her wish to eat daily from banana leaves and chant Govinda's name, highlighting her devotion to Lord Venkateswara. She has frequently visited the Tirumala temple with her partner.

