Janhvi Kapoor's dating history: Ishaan Khatter to Kartik Aaryan - 4 Celebs she was linked with

Janhvi Kapoor's dating history includes a few high-profile relationships. From her early romance before Bollywood to recent alleged connections, her love life has sparked plenty of media attention.
 

article_image1
Published: Mar 6, 2025, 7:05 AM IST

Janhvi Kapoor's dating history includes a mix of rumored and confirmed relationships. From early romances to recent connections, her love life has drawn significant media attention, with multiple high-profile names linked to the actress.
 

article_image2

Akshat Rajan (2016-2017)

Janhvi Kapoor was dating Akshat Rajan, the chairman of Gammon India's son, prior to her Bollywood debut. Prior to their romance developing, they were great friends, but they eventually broke up before her big debut.

 


article_image3

Ishaan Khatter (2017-2018)

While filming Dhadak (2018), Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter allegedly fell in love. They were frequently seen together, which fueled speculations even though they never confirmed their relationship. After dating for around a year, they broke up in 2018.
 

article_image4

Kartik Aaryan (2021)

Janhvi Kapoor was rumored to be romantically involved with Kartik Aaryan during their filming for Dostana 2. They were seen vacationing together in Goa, but Aaryan's exit from the film led to speculation of a fallout, ending their brief romance.

article_image5

Shikhar Pahariya (2022 to present)

In 2022, Janhvi Kapoor and her school classmate Shikhar Pahariya revived their friendship. They had a brief relationship in 2016 and have subsequently been seen together at weddings and family get-togethers, but they have never made their relationship public.

