Janhvi Kapoor received purple Lamborghini worth THIS whopping amount from her friend Ananya Birla

In a moment that turned heads across Mumbai, Janhvi Kapoor just became the proud owner of a jaw-dropping purple Lamborghini. this extravagant gift came from none other than her close friend, Ananya Birla

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Apr 12, 2025, 9:44 AM IST

Janhvi Kapoor recently received a luxurious new addition to her car collection—a striking purple Lamborghini worth nearly ₹5 crore. The high-end supercar made quite an entrance at her Mumbai residence, drawing attention from onlookers, especially with its matching purple bow.

article_image2

The extravagant gift came from none other than Ananya Birla, who is known for her roles as a singer and entrepreneur, as well as being the daughter of business magnates Kumar Mangalam and Neerja Birla. A large gift box accompanied the car, reportedly bearing a tag signed by Ananya herself.


article_image3

Janhvi and Ananya have shared a close friendship for years, and it’s believed that the gift was Ananya’s way of expressing gratitude. Sources suggest that Janhvi is set to be the face of Ananya’s upcoming makeup brand, and the Lamborghini was a token of appreciation for her involvement.

article_image4

Ananya Birla, who began her music career in 2016, has continued to explore new ventures, with the beauty industry being her latest move. Her gesture toward Janhvi has left many people dreaming of similarly generous friends.

