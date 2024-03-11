Janhvi Kapoor drops HOT pictures in silver shimmer sequin saree

Janhvi Kapoor recently took to her Instagram to share a series of pictures in a sliver shimmer saree which took the internet by storm.

Janhvi Kapoor has a unique approach to fashion whether it's glitzy red-carpet appearances or informal candid outings, the actress never fails to turn heads.

Having said that, the actress took to her Instagram to share pictures where she looked beautiful in a silver saree.

The 'Dhadak' actress donned a shimmering saree that was six yards long and a powder blue saree with sparkles in every area.

Her saree was embellished with exquisite sequin embroidery and was elegantly draped around her. Janhvi's pallu fell gracefully from her shoulders.

The 'Roohi' star served looks by pairing her glamorous saree with a matching blouse with a sweetheart neckline.

She looked stunning with her straight hair parted in the center, pink cheeks, nude lipstick, and glowing makeup.