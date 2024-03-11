Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Janhvi Kapoor drops HOT pictures in silver shimmer sequin saree

    First Published Mar 11, 2024, 4:55 PM IST

     Janhvi Kapoor recently took to her Instagram to share a series of pictures in a sliver shimmer saree which took the internet by storm.

    article_image1

    Janhvi Kapoor has a unique approach to fashion whether it's glitzy red-carpet appearances or informal candid outings, the actress never fails to turn heads. 

    article_image2

    Having said that, the actress took to her Instagram to share pictures where she looked beautiful in a silver saree. 

    article_image3

    The 'Dhadak' actress donned a shimmering saree that was six yards long and a powder blue saree with sparkles in every area. 

    article_image4

    Her saree was embellished with exquisite sequin embroidery and was elegantly draped around her. Janhvi's pallu fell gracefully from her shoulders. 

    article_image5

    The 'Roohi' star served looks by pairing her glamorous saree with a matching blouse with a sweetheart neckline.

    article_image6

    She looked stunning with her straight hair parted in the center, pink cheeks, nude lipstick, and glowing makeup.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WATCH: Prithviraj gives insights on 'Salaar Part 2', reveals shooting to begin soon NIR

    WATCH: Prithviraj gives insights on 'Salaar Part 2', reveals shooting to begin soon

    Oscars 2024: Did WWE-turned actor John Cena actually go naked on stage? Here's the truth RKK

    Oscars 2024: Did WWE star-turned actor John Cena actually go naked on stage? Here's the truth

    Actor Allu Arjun, Prabhas fans clash in Bengaluru stadium sparks outrage, investigation underway (WATCH) vkp

    Actor Allu Arjun, Prabhas fans clash in Bengaluru stadium sparks outrage, investigation underway (WATCH)

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Tussle begins over captaincy; First promo gives a glimpse (WATCH) anr

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Tussle begins over captaincy; First promo gives a glimpse (WATCH)

    Youtubers Elvish Yadav, Maxtern end fight, share picture together say 'Bhaichara on top' RKK

    YouTubers Elvish Yadav, Maxtern end fight, share picture together say 'Bhaichara on top'

    Recent Stories

    cricket BCCI secretary Jay Shah reveals expected return date for Mohammed Shami osf

    BCCI secretary Jay Shah reveals expected return date for Mohammed Shami

    Union Home Ministry to notify Citizenship Amendment Act rules: Report AJR

    BREAKING| Union Home Ministry to notify Citizenship Amendment Act rules today: Report

    Google releases Circle to Search feature: Know how to use it, how does it make your life easier gcw

    Google releases Circle to Search feature: Know how to use it, how does it make your life easier

    Bengaluru water crisis: How are hospitals managing water deficits? vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: How are hospitals managing water deficits?

    Apple Vision Pro is worse in most ways says Mark Zuckerberg, Meta CEO explains why Quest 3 is better gcw

    'Apple Vision Pro is worse in most ways,' says Mark Zuckerberg, Meta CEO explains why Quest 3 is better

    Recent Videos

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chunao main bhi safai hone waala hai PM Modi roasts Opposition at National Creators Award (WATCH) AJR

    'Chunao main bhi safai hone waala hai': PM Modi roasts Opposition at National Creators Award (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH) AJR

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon