Jana Nayagan OTT Release Date: Netflix or JioHotstar? Know who got online rights for Vijay's film

Reportedly, a famous company has acquired the OTT release rights for a large sum for 'Janayagan,' Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming and final film.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Mar 22, 2025, 2:26 PM IST

Vijay is currently acting in his last film, 'Janayagan'. Pooja Hegde stars opposite Vijay in this film directed by H. Vinoth. Additionally, the cast includes Bobby Deol, Gautham Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, Priyamani, Shruti Haasan, Mamitha Baiju, Reba Monica John, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and many others.

article_image2

Is Jana Nayagam planned for release next year?

Anirudh is composing the music for this film produced by KVN Productions. The film, made with a budget of approximately ₹400 crore, was announced to be released by the end of this year. However, it is rumored that it may be postponed to 2026 with political intentions.


article_image3

Netflix acquires Jana Nayagam digital rights

This film, which is entirely based on a political storyline, has created high expectations among fans. The film crew plans to release this film as a pan-Indian film in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and Malayalam. Seven Screen Studio has acquired the Tamil Nadu theatrical rights for this film for ₹100 crore.

article_image4

Competition for acquiring theater rights:

Similarly, Pars Films has acquired the overseas distribution rights for ₹78 crore. Apart from this, there are reports of intense competition to acquire the release rights of this film in states including Kerala and Andhra Pradesh. As this is Vijay's last film, some sources say that the production company is demanding a higher amount than previously sold for.

article_image5

Netflix acquired Jana Nayagan before shooting was completed

It is said that Vijay plans to finish the film in another 25 days, after which he is ready to focus on intense politics. In this situation, there was intense competition for the OTT rights of this film even before the shooting was completed. Furthermore, according to the information currently released, it is said that Netflix has acquired this film for many crores.

