Shakira shared an emotional message after her FIFA World Cup 2026 Halftime show performance. She was joined by Burna Boy, Madonna, BTS, and Justin Bieber. Tom Cruise also gave an address before Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 in the final.

Colombian singer Shakira has shared an emotional message after headlining the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime show, thanking her team and fellow performers for helping make the performance a memorable one. The Grammy-winning singer took to Instagram after her performance at the FIFA World Cup 2026 final at tNew Jersey, where Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 after extra time to lift the trophy. Sharing her gratitude, Shakira wrote, "Thank you @ghettokids_tfug , @burnaboygram , social media participants, and my whole team for being there for me for this performance that will live on forever" View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shakira (@shakira)

Star-Studded Halftime Show

The 49-year-old singer energised the packed stadium with a lively rendition of 'Dai Dai', the official FIFA World Cup 2026 anthem. Shakira was joined by Burna Boy, with whom she had earlier performed the FIFA World Cup 2026 anthem during the tournament's opening ceremony in Mexico City last month. The halftime show also featured performances by Madonna, BTS and Justin Bieber, entertaining thousands of fans gathered for football's biggest event.

Tom Cruise Delivers Emotional Address

Hollywood star Tom Cruise captivated a packed stadium and millions of viewers with an emotional address ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Spain and Argentina, celebrating the tournament's global spirit and football's unique ability to unite people across borders. Standing at the centre of the pre-match ceremony, Cruise reflected on the month-long event that brought together 48 nations across three host countries.

Celebrities Flock to World Cup Final

Among the celebrities spotted at the FIFA World Cup final were Matt Damon and wife Luciana, Jay-Z and Beyonce, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky, David Beckham and wife Victoria, Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner, Will Ferrell, Kevin Hart, Austin Butler, Serena Williams, Pharrell Williams, Javier Bardem, Jon Hamm, Odessa A'zion, Scott Eastwood, Mr. Beast, Adrien Brody, Trevor Noah, Richard Gere, among others.

Spain Lifts Second World Cup Trophy

Spain defeated defending champions Argentina 1-0 after extra time in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final at MetLife Stadium, with substitute Ferran Torres scoring the decisive goal in the 106th minute to secure La Roja's second World Cup title. (ANI)