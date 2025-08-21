'Jailer' Box Office Collection Day 7: Rajinikanth starrer movie collects THIS
Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' has stormed the box office since its release. In just 3 days, the film earned ₹188.5 crore in India, exceeding ₹400 crore worldwide. The total collection in seven days is approximately ₹219 crore
Chennai is buzzing with 'Jailer' fever. Fans are going wild for Rajinikanth's latest film. They arrived at theaters on the first day, dancing and showering flowers. The excitement continues. Jailer released on August 14th. The film also stars Nagarjuna, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, and Mohanlal.
The film has done amazing business at the box office, both in India and globally. Within just 3 days of its release, the film earned ₹188.5 crore in India. Globally, it entered the ₹300 crore club. This film has posed a real challenge to other big releases.
According to media reports, 'Jailer' had a budget of ₹400 crore. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film features Rajinikanth in the lead role. The film also includes a special appearance by Mohanlal, which has generated a lot of buzz.
Now let's talk about the film's earnings. Reports say that the film earned ₹218.71 crore in seven days. The film was released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. Since its release, the film has captured the hearts of the audience. Find out how much the film earned in seven days. How much went into the producer's pocket?
The film earned ₹65 crore on the first day.
On the second day, Jailer earned ₹54.75 crore.
On the third day, Jailer earned ₹39.25 crore.
On the fourth day, Jailer earned ₹35.25 crore.
On the fifth day, Jailer earned ₹12 crore.
On the sixth day, Jailer earned ₹9.50 crore.
By 5 pm on the seventh day, the film's earnings were ₹2.71 crore. In total, this ₹400 crore film earned approximately ₹219 crore.
