    Jacqueline Fernandez to Hrithik Roshan, celebs attend wedding in style

    First Published Oct 29, 2023, 11:13 AM IST

    On Saturday night, celebrities attended the wedding of Andre Timmins's son Leslie Timmins and Saachi. The wedding was graced in style and stars had their fashion game on. 

    The wedding was attended by some of the top celebrities from the Hindi film industry and the ceremony was termed to be elegant. 

    For the wedding, Aparshakti Khurrana was seen wearing blue pants, a white shirt, and a black coat. He completed his look with cool shades and sneakers. 

    Jacqueline Fernandez looked gorgeous in a pink mermaid saree. The outfit had silver borders and a bow at the top. 

    Ayushmann Khurrana looked dapper in a suit and a tie. He paired the look with a classy watch and black shoes. 

    Rekha wore a beautiful green and purple silk saree with goldlen work over it. A stacked pearl necklace, matching earrings, glam makeup, bangles, a maang teeka, and a gajra-adorned hairdo completed her outfit.

    Hrithik Roshan chose this wedding outfit to be a black seater and a jacket of the same colour. He completed his look with classy shades and shoes. 

    Jackie Shroff wore a black suit and white shirt and had black cloth wrapped around his neck. He was seen with a flower pot. 

    For the ceremony, Bobby Deol wore a white shiny shirt and black pants along with black shoes. He also wore a chain around his neck. 

    Farah Khan looked gorgeous in a blue suit that had golden work all over it. She carried a pink dupatta to complete the look. 

