Hrithik Roshan Meets Jackie Chan During Holiday Abroad, Shares Heartfelt Post
Hrithik Roshan recently met global martial arts legend Jackie Chan during a vacation abroad. The actor shared a heartwarming post about the unexpected encounter, delighting fans worldwide
Hrithik Roshan’s Memorable Encounter with Jackie Chan
While vacationing overseas, Hrithik Roshan met Jackie Chan and shared a picture from their meeting on Instagram. Hrithik was dressed in an all-white outfit with a jacket and jeans, while Jackie Chan sported a navy-blue ensemble. Interestingly, both actors wore matching hats. In his post, Hrithik expressed admiration for Chan, saying that his own “broken bones look up to” the veteran star’s — a light-hearted nod to their shared experiences in action cinema.
This wasn’t the first time the two met; their first interaction was in 2019 during the China premiere of Kaabil, followed by another meeting at the Red Sea International Film Festival in 2022, where their photos went viral.
Vacation Moments with Saba Azad
Hrithik’s meeting with Jackie Chan took place during a trip with his girlfriend, Saba Azad. The actor posted a cheerful selfie with Saba and filmmaker Danish Renzu, calling them “supremely talented humans” and encouraging fans to watch Renzu’s film Songs of Paradise. Saba also shared affectionate pictures from their winter holiday, describing their time together as filled with peaceful “winter walking.”
Hrithik Roshan’s Upcoming Projects
On the professional front, Hrithik was last seen in War 2, directed by Ayan Mukherji, alongside Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. The high-octane film received mixed responses and moderate box-office performance. The actor is now set to step into OTT production with a thriller series titled Storm, under his HRX Films banner. Co-produced with Eshaan Roshan, the project features Parvathy Thiruvothu, Alaya F, Srishti Shrivastava, Rrama Sharma, and Saba Azad in pivotal roles.