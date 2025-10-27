Image Credit : Instagram

While vacationing overseas, Hrithik Roshan met Jackie Chan and shared a picture from their meeting on Instagram. Hrithik was dressed in an all-white outfit with a jacket and jeans, while Jackie Chan sported a navy-blue ensemble. Interestingly, both actors wore matching hats. In his post, Hrithik expressed admiration for Chan, saying that his own “broken bones look up to” the veteran star’s — a light-hearted nod to their shared experiences in action cinema.

This wasn’t the first time the two met; their first interaction was in 2019 during the China premiere of Kaabil, followed by another meeting at the Red Sea International Film Festival in 2022, where their photos went viral.