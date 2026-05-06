4 6 Image Credit : Instagram

Bracelet Belonging to Emperor Shah Jahan

This isn't the first time Isha has worn historic jewels. During the Miss World 2024 event, she wore a special bracelet that once belonged to Mughal emperor Shah Jahan. The 17th-century piece, made of diamonds, rubies, and spinels, is said to be worth over 2 billion dollars and is nearly 400 years old.