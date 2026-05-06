Isha Ambani: Her Met Gala Look Was A Stunning History Lesson In Jewels!
At the Met Gala, Isha Ambani didn't just wear a stunning Gaurav Gupta saree. Her jewellery was the real showstopper, with pieces that once belonged to the Nizam of Hyderabad and Mughal emperors. She took India's royal history to the world stage.
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What is the Met Gala?
The Met Gala is a massive fundraising event held in New York every May. Stars from all over the world, like Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian, show off their most creative styles. Amidst them all, Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani represented India, mixing fashion with a solid dose of history and heritage.
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Isha Ambani Shines
Isha looked absolutely stunning in a golden tissue silk saree designed by Gaurav Gupta. But everyone's eyes were on her blouse. It was fully decorated with heavy jewels, and the main attraction was an original 'sarpech' (turban brooch) that belonged to the Nizam of Hyderabad.
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1,800-Carat Diamond Jewellery
Isha dazzled in jewellery totalling about 1,800 carats. She wore a rare and historic gem, which once decorated the turban of the Nizam of Hyderabad, as a brooch on the back of her blouse. This 'sarpech', featuring emeralds, diamonds, and Kundan work, came from Nita Ambani's personal collection.
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Bracelet Belonging to Emperor Shah Jahan
This isn't the first time Isha has worn historic jewels. During the Miss World 2024 event, she wore a special bracelet that once belonged to Mughal emperor Shah Jahan. The 17th-century piece, made of diamonds, rubies, and spinels, is said to be worth over 2 billion dollars and is nearly 400 years old.
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1,200 Hours of Work
It took 50 skilled artisans a whopping 1,200 hours to create Isha Ambani's complete look. This reminds us of another famous piece, the Patiala necklace, which was made for Maharaja Bhupinder Singh of Patiala in 1928 and featured 2,930 diamonds. Diljit Dosanjh recently wore a design inspired by it.
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Maharani Sita Devi's Jewellery
In 1953, Maharani Sita Devi of Baroda sold her precious emeralds and diamonds to the famous American jeweller Harry Winston. These gems were originally part of her anklets. Winston redesigned them into a grand necklace, which Wallis Simpson wore at a New York party in 1957. Isha Ambani wore this very same historic necklace.
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