Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    KGF: Chapter 2 box office: Yash's film becomes the fastest 100 Cr. club film just in 2 days

     Yash's latest film, KGF: Chapter 2, earns 240 crores in just two days. The film is garnering a positive reception from the crowd.

    KGF Chapter 2 box office: Yash's film becomes the fastest 100 Cr. club film just in 2 days RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Apr 16, 2022, 1:55 PM IST

    The craze for Magnum Opus KGF: Chapter 2 began long before the film was released in theatres, and as soon as it was released in theatres, the film began to spread its charm at the box office on advance booking windows, and as expected, the film is showing the effect on the box office post-release as well, collecting 240 Cr. in just two days, which is the highest ever grossing for any film.

    The much-anticipated 'KGF Chapter 2' starring Rocking Star Yash has finally arrived in theatres and is garnering a positive reception from the crowd. The film is a celebration in and of itself, since Rocky Bhai's Karizma has spread all over the world. The picture has no bounds to stretch its arm to greater heights, and the frenzy is even more magnificent in the Hindi belt, as the film becomes the quickest to make its way to the 100 cr club in Hindi, which is 46.79 net (55.21 gross) Total 100.74 Nett in two days to be particular. The film grossed 240 crores in just two days, making it the highest-grossing film of all time.

    KGF Chapter 2 box office: Yash's film becomes the fastest 100 Cr. club film just in 2 days RBA

    Also Read: Good news for Yash's fans: KGF Chapter 2 makers hint at KGF 3 (Read Details)

    It's a pretty unusual thing that has occurred at the box office. This is the ultimate essence of success the film is establishing, as it has gathered the highest ever day 2 in Karnataka for a Kannada film and Kerala for any Indian film. Furthermore, the enchantment of Rocking star Yash has demonstrated its allure by being the single star with the highest ever day 2 collection.

    K.G.F.: Chapter 2 will be released in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam on April 14, 2022, and is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films banner. Hombale Films, an expanding pan-India production firm, plans to present some of the biggest films in Indian cinema over the next two years, including the much-anticipated 'Salaar,' starring Prabhas.

    KGF Chapter 2 box office: Yash's film becomes the fastest 100 Cr. club film just in 2 days RBA

    Also Read: KGF Chapter 2 box office: Yash, Sanjay Dutt's film, likely to cross Rs 130 crore on day 1

    Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment and AA Films are presenting the film in North Indian markets. Excel has produced blockbusters like as Dil Chahata Hai, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Gully Boy, to mention a few.

    Last Updated Apr 16, 2022, 1:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BTS J-Hope poses with Lady Gaga at Las Vegas concert; ARMYs goes gaga RBA

    BTS's J-Hope poses with Lady Gaga at Las Vegas concert; ARMYs goes gaga

    What to watch on Netflix, Disney Hotstar, Amazon Prime? KGF 2, RRR to stream soon RBA

    What to watch on Netflix, Disney Hotstar, Amazon Prime? KGF 2, RRR to stream soon

    Jennifer Lopez engagement ring: Check out her ring; actress seen kissing Ben Affleck RBA

    Jennifer Lopez engagement ring: Check out her ring; actress seen kissing Ben Affleck

    Liked Yash's KGF Chapter 2 spectacular visuals? Know how a cement godown worker turns into a cinematographer YCB

    Liked Yash's KGF Chapter 2 spectacular visuals? Know how a cement godown worker turns into a cinematographer

    KGF Chapter 2: Kili Paul wears a suit and lip-syncs Yash's violent dialogue - gps

    KGF Chapter 2: Kili Paul wears a suit and lip-syncs Yash's violent dialogue

    Recent Stories

    People s Shubho Nababarsho gift Mamata Banerjee claims TMC victory in bypolls gcw

    'People's Shubho Nababarsho gift': Mamata Banerjee claims TMC victory in bypolls

    Inside pictures of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's Mehendi: Rishi Kapoor was also present in the photos; watch RBA

    Inside pictures of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's Mehendi: Rishi Kapoor was also present in the photos; check

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for April 16, 2022: Do not miss these

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for April 16, 2022: Don't miss these

    Exclusive Indian Premier League IPL is where international cricketers reinvent themselves - Monty Panesar-ayh

    Exclusive: 'IPL is where international cricketers reinvent themselves' - Monty Panesar

    By election results 2022 West Bengal Maharashtra Bihar Chhattisgarh gcw

    By election results 2022: TMC candidate ahead in Asansol, RJD leading in Bihar

    Recent Videos

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians MI is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav-ayh

    IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav

    Video Icon
    KGF Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things-ycb

    KGF: Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things

    Video Icon
    Artificial lungs at PM Narendra Modi Varanasi seat turn grey in just two days

    Artificial lungs at PM Modi's Varanasi seat turn grey in just 2 days

    Video Icon
    Dubai makes space for e-scooters, rolls out dos and donts

    Dubai makes space for e-scooters, rolls out dos and don'ts

    Video Icon