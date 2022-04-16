KGF: Chapter 2 box office: Yash's film becomes the fastest 100 Cr. club film just in 2 days

The craze for Magnum Opus KGF: Chapter 2 began long before the film was released in theatres, and as soon as it was released in theatres, the film began to spread its charm at the box office on advance booking windows, and as expected, the film is showing the effect on the box office post-release as well, collecting 240 Cr. in just two days, which is the highest ever grossing for any film.

The much-anticipated 'KGF Chapter 2' starring Rocking Star Yash has finally arrived in theatres and is garnering a positive reception from the crowd. The film is a celebration in and of itself, since Rocky Bhai's Karizma has spread all over the world. The picture has no bounds to stretch its arm to greater heights, and the frenzy is even more magnificent in the Hindi belt, as the film becomes the quickest to make its way to the 100 cr club in Hindi, which is 46.79 net (55.21 gross) Total 100.74 Nett in two days to be particular. The film grossed 240 crores in just two days, making it the highest-grossing film of all time.

It's a pretty unusual thing that has occurred at the box office. This is the ultimate essence of success the film is establishing, as it has gathered the highest ever day 2 in Karnataka for a Kannada film and Kerala for any Indian film. Furthermore, the enchantment of Rocking star Yash has demonstrated its allure by being the single star with the highest ever day 2 collection.

K.G.F.: Chapter 2 will be released in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam on April 14, 2022, and is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films banner. Hombale Films, an expanding pan-India production firm, plans to present some of the biggest films in Indian cinema over the next two years, including the much-anticipated 'Salaar,' starring Prabhas.

Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment and AA Films are presenting the film in North Indian markets. Excel has produced blockbusters like as Dil Chahata Hai, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Gully Boy, to mention a few.