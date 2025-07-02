Image Credit : Getty

Cody Rhodes’ upcoming match with John Cena at SummerSlam has all the makings of a major payoff. After all, Cena crushed Cody’s moment at WrestleMania 41, walking away with his record 17th world title and a shocking heel turn. Rhodes earned this rematch by winning the King of the Ring tournament.

But WWE’s marketing and booking suggest this isn’t the end of their rivalry. Both men are advertised for Survivor Series later this year, and not just as participants. They’re featured prominently in the show’s posters, even teasing a potential WarGames-style setup. That type of visual cue doesn’t usually go unnoticed, especially when WWE leans into long-term storytelling. If that's the case, then SummerSlam may not be where Cody “finishes the story” after all.