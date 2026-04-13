A video of Ranveer Allahbadia and rumoured girlfriend Juhi Bhatt has gone viral, sparking fresh dating rumours after the two were spotted together at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

The clip, shot during the Indian Premier League clash between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, shows Ranveer and Juhi leaving the stadium together. Both were seen twinning in white t-shirts, which quickly caught fans’ attention and fueled speculation about their relationship status online.