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Is Ranveer Allahbadia Dating Juhi Bhatt? ‘Girlfriend Ke Saath Hoon’ Video Sparks Buzz
Ranveer Allahbadia sparked dating rumours with Juhi Bhatt after a viral video showed him saying “girlfriend ke saath hoon,” leaving fans speculating about their relationship status.
Spotted at IPL Match
A video of Ranveer Allahbadia and rumoured girlfriend Juhi Bhatt has gone viral, sparking fresh dating rumours after the two were spotted together at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.
The clip, shot during the Indian Premier League clash between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, shows Ranveer and Juhi leaving the stadium together. Both were seen twinning in white t-shirts, which quickly caught fans’ attention and fueled speculation about their relationship status online.
Who Is Juhi Bhatt?
Juhi Bhatt is a rising social media influencer, model, and actress believed to be from Dehradun. She creates fashion, lifestyle, and dance content on Instagram and has built a strong following. She has also collaborated with digital platforms like FilterCopy, gaining recognition for her engaging and stylish content.
Ranveer Allahbadia at the Wankhede Stadium. pic.twitter.com/XKRMTwz4tz
— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 12, 2026
“Girlfriend” Comment Goes Viral
The buzz grew stronger after a video surfaced showing Ranveer declining a fan’s selfie request, saying he was with his “girlfriend.” This brief moment quickly went viral, with many believing it was an accidental confirmation. However, neither Ranveer nor Juhi has officially addressed the rumours so far.
Before reaching stadium Girlfriend sath me hain ⚡pic.twitter.com/2CVr4uViON
— Sandip Kamde (@SandipKamde89) April 12, 2026
Fans Await Confirmation
Interestingly, dating rumours around the two first surfaced during Diwali 2025 after they posted similar rangoli pictures. With this latest appearance, fans are more curious than ever. Despite growing buzz, both remain silent, keeping followers guessing about their relationship status.
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