Is Nimrat Kaur pregnant? Know the TRUTH amid Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan divorce news

Bollywood actress Nimrat Kaur's claimed pregnancy news surfaced amid divorce allegations involving Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan. How real is the information? Check the facts here. 

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 19, 2024, 11:16 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 19, 2024, 11:16 AM IST

Recently, social media has been buzzing with allegations tying actress Nimrat Kaur to actor Abhishek Bachchan and reports that she is expecting a baby. These rumours are also consistent with unsubstantiated conjecture regarding problems in Abhishek's marriage to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Let us break down the facts! 

article_image2

The accusations spread when an unsubstantiated Reddit post claimed, without evidence, that Abhishek cheated on Aishwarya with Nimrat while filming Dasvi in 2022. Adding fuel to the fire, an Instagram account erroneously claimed Nimrat was pregnant, even speculating the baby's gender as 'boy'.

article_image3

Nimrat implicitly addressed the current accusations by tweeting a cryptic comment on Instagram, which read. Nimrat indirectly addressed the ongoing rumours by sharing a cryptic quote on Instagram: "Our journey is about being more deeply involved in life and yet less attached to it,” attributed to spiritual teacher Ram Dass. While this fueled speculation, it was not a comment on her personal life.

article_image4

The image circulating alongside the rumours was from Nimrat’s weight-gain transformation for her role in Dasvi, which was unrelated to pregnancy. A search across reputable news platforms revealed no reports supporting the claim of her pregnancy or involvement with Abhishek.

article_image5

Fans have called out the fake news, many dismissing it as an attempt to mislead followers. Additionally, it is illegal in India to disclose the gender of an unborn child, making the Instagram account’s claims not only false but also unethical.

article_image6

There is no truth to the rumours about Nimrat Kaur’s pregnancy or her alleged relationship with Abhishek Bachchan. The claims are entirely baseless and appear to be a deliberate attempt to spread misinformation.

