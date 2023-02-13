Is Megan Fox-Machine Gun Kelly still together? Netizens go crazy as actress deletes MGK's photos from Insta

Megan Fox's latest Instagram post fueled speculation about the status of her relationship with rapper Machine Gun Kelly. Netizens believe the Transformers actor has called it quits with her boyfriend.

Getty Photos

Megan Fox has left fans wondering if she and Machine Gun Kelly are still together. The actress, 36, recently wrote a mysterious statement on Instagram about Beyonce. She wrote, "taste the dishonesty" which is influenced by popular lines from Beyonce's blockbuster music video 'Pray You Catch Me'.

Getty Photos

Fans have also noticed that she appears to have erased the majority of the most recent photographs of her and MGK from her Instagram grid.

Getty Photos

Moreover, the Transformers actress posted a couple of images in a restroom on Instagram, which was snapped by a male standing next to her.

Getty Photos

Megan Fox and MGK’s love story: Since June 2020, the 32-year-old rapper and the 'Jennifers Body' actress have been dating. The couple announced their engagement in January 2022. They said that they have been dating since 2020. She has since erased all current images associated with MGK from her Instagram profile and released a confusing video.

Getty Photos

The actress paid respect to his fiancé Kelly for his "charm and maturity" in a lengthy Instagram post last week, just before the Grammy Awards, in which MGK lost the Best Rock Record category for his album.

Getty Photos

Fans’ reaction over split rumors

The mysterious Instagram post has led to many fans flooding the comment section and commenting on Megan and MGK’s relationship.

One fan said, "OH MY GOD SHE TOOK DOWN ALL HER POSTS W MGK"

"Please don’t let this be true, " a second fan commented.

"Rooting for you always but especially if this means what it sounds like it means’, the other one commented.

This is not the first time the pair has been the subject of breakup rumours, and neither of them has acknowledged that the relationship has ended. However, Megan Fox's latest postings clearly imply that things between the two are not going well.