    Is Malaika Arora in LOVE? Who is the mystery man in actress' Instagram story; yes, it is not Arjun Kapoor

    After her breakup with Arjun Kapoor, 50-year-old Malaika Arora is on vacation in Spain. Recently, she posted a picture in which a glimpse of the mystery man is seen. Who is he?

    First Published Jul 18, 2024, 4:06 PM IST

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Bollywood actress Malaika Arora is now on an exotic holiday in Spain, while speculations of her separation with longtime lover Arjun Kapoor continue to circulate. While the two have kept their relationship private, Malaika drew attention with her newest social media post, which included a sneak glimpse at a mysterious male.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Malaika has been posting images from her Spain trip on her Instagram account. On Wednesday, she posted a series of images, including a sexy selfie and shots of local cuisine and beverages, one of which revealed a mysterious male in front of her. Malaika did not tag the individual in the photo and kept his face out of focus, which prompted netizens to raise their eyebrows.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The actress recently shared a snapshot on her Instagram story that has sparked much interest since it features a mysterious male. Furthermore, Malaika's heart emotion emoji certainly added to it if there was any uncertainty. Rumours abound that the actress is dating someone again and spending her holiday with him. According to reports, love has returned to Malaika's life following her separation from Arjun Kapoor.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    For those who are unaware, Malaika and Arjun started dating in 2018 and have never been bashful about exposing their relationship in public. However, six years later, in 2024, word of their breakup spread online, and their public appearances together came to a stop. Malaika even avoided Arjun's birthday celebration, even though all of his friends and family had gathered at his house to celebrate.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Malaika Arora has not yet responded to the rumours. In such a setting, it is impossible to determine how accurate the allegations made on social media are. Malaika now spends most of her time with her girlfriends or family. She currently does not appear in any films or television shows. She could not attend Anant Radhika's wedding since she was on vacation.

