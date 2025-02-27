Is K.J. Yesudas Hospitalised? Son Vijay Yesudas reacts to FAKE news

For over 50 years, K.J. Yesudas, famous for his sweet voice and numerous songs, has been admitted to the hospital due to health issues, shocking his fans.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Feb 27, 2025, 10:23 AM IST

He has sung over 50,000 songs.

Vijay Yesudas, a playback singer, has replied to allegations about his father and vocalist KJ Yesudas' illness. According to reports, KJ Yesudas, a well-known playback and devotional vocalist, was hospitalised to a private hospital in Chennai. According to accounts, Yesudas complained of an age-related disease, which led to his hospitalisation. The 85-year-old vocalist continues to perform on stage. In November 2024, he gave a Sankrit rendition of the Christian prayer Sarvesa.

budget 2025
article_image2

Interest in music arose from his father.

According to India Today's report, musician Vijay Yesudas, for comment. Unaware of the claims, he declared, "There is no truth to the reports of hospitalisation." Yesudas' sources verified that he is in good health and is now in the United States. 

article_image3

The songs he sang in Tamil were well-received.

His voice and the song he sang in his first film captivated fans, and he got opportunities to sing in many Malayalam films. Following this, K.J. Yesudas sang in Tamil.

article_image4

Yesudas has sung over 700 songs.

Yesudas has sung over 700 songs in Tamil. K.J. Yesudas has sung for about five generations of actors.

article_image5

K.J. Yesudas admitted to the hospital.

Yesudas, also known as Gaana Gandharvan (The Celestial Singer), has sung in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Arabic, Russian, and numerous other languages.

KJ Yesudas has received several important prizes, including eight National prizes and state government awards from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and West Bengal. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 1975, the Padma Bhushan in 2002, and the Prabhu Vibhushan in 2017.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Meghan Markle shares exclusive glimpses of her new show 'With Love, Meghan' [WATCH] NTI

Meghan Markle shares exclusive glimpses of her new show 'With Love, Meghan' [WATCH]

Gossip Girl star Michelle Trachtenberg passes away at 39; co-star Blake Lively pens heartbreaking note RBA

Gossip Girl star Michelle Trachtenberg passes away at 39; co-star Blake Lively pens heartbreaking note

Mithila Palkar Shares Adorable Pictures from Prajakta Koli's Wedding MEG

Mithila Palkar Shares Adorable Pictures from Prajakta Koli's Wedding

WWE: Five Wrestling Attires That Were Surprisingly Banned

WWE: 5 Wrestling Attires That Were Surprisingly Banned

Ananya Panday defines success as she becomes the most watched Gen Z Indian actor MEG

Ananya Panday defines success as she becomes the most watched Gen Z Indian actor

Recent Stories

Nvidia Q4 Earnings Beat Expectations, Jensen Huang Says Blackwell Production Ramped Up On ‘Massive Scale:’ Retail Turns Bullish

Nvidia Q4 Earnings Beat Expectations, Jensen Huang Says Blackwell Production Ramped Up On ‘Massive Scale:’ Retail Turns Bullish

Stellantis Stock Logs Worst Drop In 2 Months After Q4 Print, But Retail Feels Profit Crash Was Already Baked In

Stellantis Stock Logs Worst Drop In 2 Months After Q4 Print, But Retail Feels Profit Crash Was Already Baked In

Walgreens Dips After $595M Settlement Over COVID Test Dispute With Everly/PWN, But Retail Is Unfazed

Walgreens Dips After $595M Settlement Over COVID Test Dispute With Everly/PWN, But Retail Is Unfazed

Meghan Markle shares exclusive glimpses of her new show 'With Love, Meghan' [WATCH] NTI

Meghan Markle shares exclusive glimpses of her new show 'With Love, Meghan' [WATCH]

football When can Liverpool win the Premier League title? Possible dates and scenarios explained snt

When can Liverpool win the Premier League title? Possible dates and scenarios explained

Recent Videos

Mahakumbh 2025 Concludes: DRONE Captures Breathtaking Visuals of Triveni Sangam!

Mahakumbh 2025 Concludes: DRONE Captures Breathtaking Visuals of Triveni Sangam!

Video Icon
Mahakumbh 2025 Concludes: DRONE Captures Breathtaking Visuals of Triveni Sangam!

Mahakumbh 2025 Concludes: DRONE Captures Breathtaking Visuals of Triveni Sangam!

Video Icon
Amit Shah Joins Sadhguru for Maha Shivratri Celebrations at Isha Foundation!

Amit Shah Joins Sadhguru for Maha Shivratri Celebrations at Isha Foundation!

Video Icon
Hindi Signboards DEFACED in TamilNadu: What's the Language Row Amid Protests Against NEP?

Hindi Signboards DEFACED in TamilNadu: What's the Language Row Amid Protests Against NEP?

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | How Football Design Continue to Incorporate Technological Innovations

Infographic Hub | How Football Design Continue to Incorporate Technological Innovations

Video Icon