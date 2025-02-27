Is K.J. Yesudas Hospitalised? Son Vijay Yesudas reacts to FAKE news

For over 50 years, K.J. Yesudas, famous for his sweet voice and numerous songs, has been admitted to the hospital due to health issues, shocking his fans.

He has sung over 50,000 songs.

Vijay Yesudas, a playback singer, has replied to allegations about his father and vocalist KJ Yesudas' illness. According to reports, KJ Yesudas, a well-known playback and devotional vocalist, was hospitalised to a private hospital in Chennai. According to accounts, Yesudas complained of an age-related disease, which led to his hospitalisation. The 85-year-old vocalist continues to perform on stage. In November 2024, he gave a Sankrit rendition of the Christian prayer Sarvesa.

Interest in music arose from his father.

According to India Today's report, musician Vijay Yesudas, for comment. Unaware of the claims, he declared, "There is no truth to the reports of hospitalisation." Yesudas' sources verified that he is in good health and is now in the United States.

The songs he sang in Tamil were well-received.

His voice and the song he sang in his first film captivated fans, and he got opportunities to sing in many Malayalam films. Following this, K.J. Yesudas sang in Tamil.

Yesudas has sung over 700 songs in Tamil. K.J. Yesudas has sung for about five generations of actors.

K.J. Yesudas admitted to the hospital.

Yesudas, also known as Gaana Gandharvan (The Celestial Singer), has sung in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Arabic, Russian, and numerous other languages.



KJ Yesudas has received several important prizes, including eight National prizes and state government awards from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and West Bengal. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 1975, the Padma Bhushan in 2002, and the Prabhu Vibhushan in 2017.

