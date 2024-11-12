Is Hania Aamir in LOVE? Pakistani actress shares her marriage plans

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir discussed her plans to marry and disclosed the day on which she will announce that she has found "the one."

Hania Aamir, a famous Pakistani actress, is equally popular in India. Fans across the border love her acting and personality, especially in Pakistani series like Dilruba, Titli, Ishqiya, Sang-e-Mah, and Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha. Her role as ‘Hala’ in Mere Humsafar propelled her to the forefront of Indian dinner table talks. Recently, her portrayal as 'Sharjeena' in Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum went viral in India and Pakistan.



Hania Aamir discussed marriage

On Heaven Entertainment's fan greet & meet, a fan asked Hania Aamir whether she's getting married soon. Hania chuckled and said she had no intentions to marry yet. She will reveal her marriage intentions if they ever occur. In Hania's words: "Mujhe pata chalega toh mei bata dungi, abhi mujhe khud kuch nahi pata. Mujhe pata chalega toh mei bataungi. Mei dhindora pitt ti hu, secret nahi rakhti."

Hania Aamir's romantic life

Hania was publicly involved with Pakistani musician Asim Azhar, but she is not seeing anybody now. Both parties went on after their breakup. Hania and Badshah have denied dating, saying they are only pals.

Hania Aamir's outrageous episode fee in lakhs

Audiences appreciate Hania's Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, which is trending globally. Hania's current drama with Fahadh Mustafa is captivating. The soap opera is popular in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Turkey, and India due to both actors' excellent performances.

Hania's current drama increased her fame and raised suspicions about her income. One of the highest-paid Pakistani actresses, Hania, turned 27 in 2024, so her admirers were right to wonder about her salary.



In Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha alongside Wahaj Ali, she earned PKR 3 lakhs every episode, or Rs. 90,000. Her episode rates have increased as her following and demand have grown. She reportedly costs PKR 4 lakhs, or Rs. 1,20,429, for her current plays.

