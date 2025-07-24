Image Credit : Instagram

Divya Agarwal gave a befitting reply to everyone like this

Divya put an end to all the divorce rumors by posting a mirror selfie with husband Apurva on Instagram. Sharing this photo, Divya wrote in the caption, 'I post it, otherwise the media will say that these people have separated.' On this post of Divya, Apurva Padgaonkar also made a funny comment and wrote, 'Now these people will say that this is AI.' This is not the first time that news of this couple's separation has come to the fore. Just a few months after marriage in May 2024, Divya had removed all the photos with Apurva from her Instagram account, which led to rumors of their separation. Talking about this, Divya said, 'I did not make any noise. I did not make any comment or story. I just deleted 2500 posts. Still the media chose to see and react only to my marriage. It is strange how people see me and what expectations they have from me. I have always done something that people never expected from me, and now, whatever they are expecting, let me make it clear to them that kids or divorce, nothing like that is going to happen.