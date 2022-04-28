Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Aamir Khan turns makeup artist for daughter Ira; check out her latest Instagram post

    Ira Khan shared a series of photos on Instagram with her father, Aamir Khan, who handled her make-up and did a fantastic job.
     

    First Published Apr 28, 2022, 11:11 AM IST

    Ira Khan uploaded a photo with her father, Aamir Khan, who handled her make-up and did an excellent job. Ira captioned the pictures saying, "Guess who did my make-up?" She counted in her caption: "It's interesting when your father walks up to you and claims he can do your make-up better than you can... and he turns out to be right. Who needs YouTube tutorials?" Aamir Khan may be a social media snob, yet he frequently appears on daughter Ira's Instagram account.

    Check out Ira Khan's post here:

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira)

    Aamir recently took to social media to share a video of himself playing Beethoven's Für Elise while alerting his fans and followers that he will be sharing a tale with everyone today, April 28th, as he remarked, "Kal milta hu mai ap logo ko." 

    Aamir has been consistently building up the enthusiasm of his followers by coming up with inventive postings that continue to take the internet by storm, as the superstar has announced that he would be releasing a special 'Kahaani'.

    About Ira Khan: 
    Ira made her directing debut with a theatrical rendition of Euripides' Medea, starring Hazel Keech as the main character. In December 2019, it made its debut in several Indian cities. Ira studied music, and her brother Junaid frequently aids her father Aamir Khan in the filming process.

    Thugs Of Hindostan, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, was Aamir Khan's last film. Kareena Kapoor and Naga Chaitanya co-star in Aamir's upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha. The film will be released on August 11th.

