VIDEO: Is Amitabh Bachchan QUITING films, KBC? Here what Big B has to say

Amitabh Bachchan's latest cryptic social media message fuelled speculation about his retirement. After seeing his 'Time to Go' message, fans were concerned and puzzled. However, on Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, he used the opportunity to explain the purpose of his tweet. 
 

Author
Richa Barua
Published: Feb 28, 2025, 10:22 AM IST

Amitabh Bachchan has entertained the public for decades. Even at 82, he is one of Bollywood's busiest performers. In addition to his acting career, Amitabh Bachchan hosts Kaun Banega Crorepati. He is presently hosting the 16th season of the quiz show.

Aside from his job, Amitabh Bachchan is a social media superstar and one of the most active celebrities on X (previously Twitter). However, his most recent message has disturbed his supporters. He wrote, 'Time to depart', without providing any background. He has now revealed the significance of his enigmatic letter. (WATCH VIDEO

In a recent Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 video, presenter Amitabh Bachchan answers audience queries. One of the admirers questioned him about the mysterious post and what it meant. Amitabh Bachchan, perplexed, questioned the crowd if there was anything wrong with what he had written. 'Usmein kuch gadbadi hai kya,' he asked leaving fans laughing. One of the fans further asked 'Kahan jaane ka samay (It is time to go where)?' 

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan said that it was time to go to work. He authored the piece on his way home from work at night. He added that he fell asleep while drafting the message, so it remained incomplete. 

Big B said, "Arre bhai sahab, humko kaam par jaane ka samay aagaya hai… gajab baat karte ho yaar! Aur raat ko jab 2 baje yahan se chhutti milti hai, toh ghar pahuchte-pahuchte 1-2 baj jaate hain. Woh likhte-likhte humko neend aa gayi, toh woh wahin tak reh gaya… Jaane ka waqt aur hum so gaye!"

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan's next project will be Kalki 2898 AD Part 2. He will once again share screen space with Dipika Kakar and Prabhas. 

