As Rajasthan Royals take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in today’s high-voltage IPL 2026 clash, all eyes are on experienced pacer Sandeep Sharma.

One of the key battles to watch is his face-off with Virat Kohli, a contest that could shape the match's outcome.

With theRajasthan Royals unbeaten so far, Sandeep’s role in the powerplay and death overs becomes crucial once again.