R Madhavan House: The actor’s luxurious living room interiors reflect a blend of contemporary and traditional design. Lets take a look at his traditional yet stylish house in Mumbai.
Actor R Madhavan, real name Ranganathan Madhavan, is also a writer, director, and producer who has won several honours for his outstanding performances in Hindi and Tamil films.
After beginning his career in television serials, Madhavan amassed a large fan base with popular films such as Rang De Basanti, 3 Idiots, Tanu Weds Manu, and others.
R Madhavan's House: Living Room
Madhavan's opulent living room furnishings blend contemporary and traditional styles.
The photos offer glimpses of the interior, which includes a famous Tanjore painting, an antique vase, and decorative accessories. In addition, one corner of the room features a stylish console cabinet.
The living room has been created to provide a friendly atmosphere, with comfortable seating areas.
Two sofa sets, a sleek dining table, and gold chairs complete the design of this area. There are gold components, brass, and fittings that give the house a refined appearance.
Neutral tones have been employed throughout the area, and the wooden furniture provides an excellent colour contrast.
Madhavan's residence features an entertainment area with a pool table and a bar with glass shelves. The space has glass shelves and dark wood panelling.
The bedroom in Madhavan's luxurious residence has a simple interior style. The window overlooks an adjacent kitchen garden. The bedroom's main highlights include stylish curtains, a contemporary bed, and huge windows.
Balconies and outdoor places, Madhavan's home features huge windows, sliding glass doors, and marble floors, making the rooms appear vast and light.
Madhavan has a large terrace garden at his Mumbai home, where he grows organic veggies and frequently shares photos on Instagram.
The actor's balcony features a quiet nook with Zen feelings. It has a magnificent Buddha figure that adds to the space's décor and peacefulness.
Madhavan Car Collection
According to media reports, the actor owns luxury vehicles, including a BMW, an Audi, and a Range Rover. He also owns a fleet of motorcycles.
He acquired the BMW K1600 GTL for Rs 28.75 lakh, the Yamaha Vmax for Rs 26 lakh, the Ducati Diavel for Rs 20 lakh, and the Indian Roadmaster Cruiser for roughly Rs 46 lakh.
R Madhavan on owns a Yacht
R Madhavan currently owns a yacht. According to a News18 story, R Madhavan stated that, aside from his property, the most costly item he acquired was a boat. He also has a captain's licence. It is parked in Dubai, he stated, according to the media report.