Inside PHOTOS of Shilpa Shetty’s Stunning 5.2-Acre ‘Kinara’ Mansion in Juhu
Shilpa Shetty lives with husband Raj Kundra and their children in Kinara, a luxurious sea-facing mansion in Mumbai’s Juhu area. Spread across 5.2 acres, the lavish property reflects luxury, comfort, wellness and elegant family living.
Massive Net Worth
Reports suggest Shilpa Shetty owns assets worth nearly ₹150 crore. Combined with businessman Raj Kundra’s successful ventures, the couple has built enormous wealth, including their luxurious sea-facing Mumbai mansion, Kinara, reportedly valued at over ₹100 crore in Juhu.
Luxurious Sea-Facing Home
Though the exact size remains unknown, the two-storey Kinara bungalow features huge glass windows, stunning sea views and a spacious garden. Located in Mumbai’s premium Juhu area, the property sits in one of the city’s costliest neighbourhoods, where sea-facing land prices exceed ₹40,000 per sq ft.
Inside Kinara’s Luxury
Shilpa Shetty designed Kinara with a blend of luxury and wellness. The lavish home includes a private gym, kitchen garden, fountain, bar, glass flooring and a leather-finished lift. Antique mirrors, chandeliers, wooden interiors and a life-sized horse sculpture further elevate the mansion’s grand aesthetic.
Grand Entrance and Wellness Touch
The mansion’s entrance features silver elephant sculptures, lotus carvings and elegant LED lighting. Shilpa Shetty’s love for fitness is reflected in the fully equipped gym, while the home’s kitchen garden highlights the family’s focus on healthy living and sustainability.
Designed for Luxury Living
The bungalow features an indoor fountain that adds a peaceful atmosphere to the interiors. A stylish leather-finished lift connects the different floors, while spacious dining areas, a private bar and dramatic glass-floor sections make the home ideal for hosting lavish parties and gatherings.
A Reflection of Her Lifestyle
The luxurious home perfectly reflects Shilpa Shetty’s lifestyle philosophy, blending elegance, wellness and personal comfort. More than just a status symbol, Kinara serves as a peaceful sanctuary that showcases her love for balanced and luxurious living.
Sustainable Living Choice
The kitchen garden is more than just a luxury feature. It reflects the family’s eco-friendly lifestyle, allowing them to grow fresh vegetables and herbs at home while promoting healthy and environmentally conscious living.
Focus on Health and Wellness
Shilpa Shetty’s commitment to fitness and holistic living is clearly reflected in Kinara. From a fully equipped home gym to an organic kitchen garden, the mansion highlights her dedication to health, wellness and a balanced lifestyle.
Luxury Meets Comfort
With stunning sea-facing views, a private elevator and premium interiors, the mansion offers both exclusivity and elegance. The luxurious property not only serves as a valuable investment but also provides a comfortable and sophisticated family home experience.
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