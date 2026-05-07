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Inside PHOTOS of Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s Modern, Cozy Mumbai Apartment
Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s Mumbai 2BHK beautifully blends modern style with cozy comfort. Their vibrant home features a bright living room, tidy kitchen, and a charming balcony, perfectly reflecting their fun-loving and lively personalities.
India's favourite comedy couple
Bharti Singh is a popular comedian in India. Her husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, is a well-known writer and producer. Together, they are loved for their comedy and TV shows. Their Mumbai home shows their fun nature and simple, modern lifestyle.
Simple and modern design
Their 2BHK flat has a simple, modern look with white walls and light-colored furniture that makes the space feel open and spacious. Natural sunlight fills the home, giving it a bright, warm, and welcoming feel.
Colourful living area
The living room features a stylish brick-pattern accent wall that adds texture and charm. A large red sofa and a bright yellow armchair make the space cozy, vibrant, and perfect for relaxing or spending time together.
Bright dining space
Their dining area has a bright yellow table that stands out and matches the home’s modern style. The lively colour adds a cheerful touch, making it a perfect spot for family meals and hosting friends.
Compact and modern kitchen
Their kitchen is compact yet modern, and always kept neat by Bharti and Haarsh, especially in the mornings. Its clean, simple design blends perfectly with the minimalist style of their home.
A space for prayer
They have a small, neatly designed home temple that fits perfectly in their space. It allows the couple to follow their spiritual routine without taking up much room, blending tradition with modern, practical living.
The two-seater balcony
The balcony is small and cozy, featuring artificial grass and just two chairs. Bharti often jokes that its compact design ensures guests don’t stay too long, adding a fun touch to their home space.
The master bedroom
The bedroom features a large purple bed with a tufted headboard, adding a stylish touch. Two green couches in the corner bring a pop of colour, making the space feel lively, cozy, and relaxing at the same time.
The bar area
The apartment also has a stylish bar area, though it is rarely used. Even so, it adds a trendy and playful touch to the overall décor, enhancing the fun vibe of their home.
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