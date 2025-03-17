Inside PHOTOS of John Abraham's ULTRA-luxury and expensive sea-facing Mumbai penthouse

John Abraham Penthouse Photos. John Abraham is in the news for his recently released film The Diplomat. On this occasion, we are going to show you inside photos of his Mumbai penthouse.

article_image1
Richa Barua
Published: Mar 17, 2025, 5:43 PM IST

John Abraham is in discussion about his recently released film The Diplomat. The film released on Friday has collected ₹7.96 crore in 2 days. On this occasion, we are showing you inside photos of John's Mumbai sea-facing penthouse.

article_image2

According to reports, John Abraham's Mumbai penthouse is spread over 4000 square feet, which looks quite magnificent and luxurious from the inside.


article_image3

The price of John Abraham's penthouse named Villa in the Sky is ₹60 crore. This penthouse has been designed by his brother.

article_image4

The majority of the work in John Abraham's penthouse is done in wood, which may be described as having an elegant appearance.

article_image5

Every room in John Abraham's penthouse is quite open and airy. He has also taken full care of greenery inside the house.

article_image6

John Abraham's penthouse has a fantastic kitchen. It also has classy lights, a small dining table and plants.

article_image7

The drawing room area in John Abraham's penthouse is quite open. Here, there is an off-white colored sofa and a large wooden center table.

article_image8

John Abraham's penthouse is in Mumbai Bandra West. He lives here with his wife. It also has a beautiful terrace garden.

