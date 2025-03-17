Inside PHOTOS of John Abraham's ULTRA-luxury and expensive sea-facing Mumbai penthouse

Read Full Gallery

John Abraham Penthouse Photos. John Abraham is in the news for his recently released film The Diplomat. On this occasion, we are going to show you inside photos of his Mumbai penthouse.

John Abraham is in discussion about his recently released film The Diplomat. The film released on Friday has collected ₹7.96 crore in 2 days. On this occasion, we are showing you inside photos of John's Mumbai sea-facing penthouse.

According to reports, John Abraham's Mumbai penthouse is spread over 4000 square feet, which looks quite magnificent and luxurious from the inside.

The price of John Abraham's penthouse named Villa in the Sky is ₹60 crore. This penthouse has been designed by his brother.

The majority of the work in John Abraham's penthouse is done in wood, which may be described as having an elegant appearance.

Every room in John Abraham's penthouse is quite open and airy. He has also taken full care of greenery inside the house.

John Abraham's penthouse has a fantastic kitchen. It also has classy lights, a small dining table and plants.

The drawing room area in John Abraham's penthouse is quite open. Here, there is an off-white colored sofa and a large wooden center table.

John Abraham's penthouse is in Mumbai Bandra West. He lives here with his wife. It also has a beautiful terrace garden.

Latest Videos