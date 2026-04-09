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Inside PHOTOS of Anant Ambani’s Mind-Blowing Rs 650 Crore Dubai Villa With Private Spa & Pools
Step inside Anant Ambani’s stunning Dubai villa worth Rs 650 crore. This beachfront mansion boasts lavish bedrooms, private spas, two pools, and ultra-luxurious interiors, making it the perfect luxury getaway for the Ambani family.
Dubai Beach Villa
The Ambani family, headed by Mukesh Ambani, owns many luxury homes across the world. Their Dubai beach villa, worth Rs 650 crore is in the news again, showing their rich lifestyle and smart investment in high-end properties.
Palm Jumeirah Mansion
Anant Ambani bought this ultra-luxury villa in Dubai’s posh Palm Jumeirah in 2022. Located in North Palm Jumeirah, the property features 10 spacious bedrooms, a private spa, and two swimming pools. Designed with Italian marble and stunning artwork, the villa reflects pure luxury and world-class living.
Beachfront Luxury Villa
This massive beachfront villa spans 26,033 sq ft and is owned by Anant Ambani. Bought for around $80 million (Rs 650 crore), the family uses it as a luxury holiday home to relax and enjoy world-class facilities by the beach.
Luxury Amenities
This Dubai villa has all the top-class luxury features you can imagine. It comes with two big swimming pools, one indoor and one outdoor. Both have the latest facilities, making sure the Ambani family has the most comfortable and grand stay whenever they visit.
Other Properties
The Ambani family also owns several luxury homes, including their famous residence, Antilia. Owned by Mukesh Ambani, it is valued at around Rs 15,000 crore and is considered the world’s second-most expensive home after Buckingham Palace, reflecting their immense wealth and lavish lifestyle.
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