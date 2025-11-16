Image Credit : Instagram

According to media claims, MS Dhoni's mansion is worth about 6 crore. In this piece, we will discuss MS Dhoni's opulent home in Ranchi.

In 2017, Dhoni built the property, which he called Kailashpati. The seven-acre property took three years to create. This is his largest residence to date, and he spends the most of his leisure time here, caring for his pets and spending time with his daughter. This residence is 20 minutes from his original home on Harmu Road.