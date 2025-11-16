- Home
The former Indian captain, popularly known as 'Captain Cool', has always believed in reconnecting with his origins, so he built a luxury home in Ranchi, his hometown, where he spends quality time with his family.
Most individuals return to their hometowns to spend quiet time with their relatives. One of them is cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The former Indian captain, popularly known as 'Captain Cool', has always believed in reconnecting with his origins, so he built a luxury home in Ranchi, his hometown, where he spends quality time with his family. His huge property has everything, from luxury to solitude.
According to media reports, MS Dhoni and his family are currently residing at their new home on Simaliya Ring Road. He had previously resided at his Harmu Road home. The Jharkhand State Housing Board intends to take action against the former Indian cricket captain for allegedly utilising the house on Harmu Road for commercial reasons.
According to media claims, MS Dhoni's mansion is worth about 6 crore. In this piece, we will discuss MS Dhoni's opulent home in Ranchi.
In 2017, Dhoni built the property, which he called Kailashpati. The seven-acre property took three years to create. This is his largest residence to date, and he spends the most of his leisure time here, caring for his pets and spending time with his daughter. This residence is 20 minutes from his original home on Harmu Road.
Sakshi, Dhoni's wife, uploaded a stunning photo of a sunset vista from their farmhouse on the day he announced his retirement. It was an emotional parting post that received over 1 million likes from fans, Bollywood superstars, and cricketers.
Who designed MS Dhoni's farmhouse?
MS Dhoni's luxurious home was created by the sportsman himself. As a fitness lover, the sports star has added crucial amenities such as plenty of greenery, expansive outdoor areas, a gymnasium, a swimming pool, and a professional cricket net-practising area. The cricketer's magnificent home represents his personality, simplicity, and love of nature.
Dhoni's farmhouse near Ranchi features luxurious interiors.
The interiors of this apartment are exquisite and trendy. It features excellent hardwood furnishings and marble floors, giving it a stylish appearance. The earthy tone of the décor gives it a modern appearance. A mix of fresh flowers in cream, yellow, and grey makes it an ideal location to unwind.