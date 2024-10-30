Inside Karan Johar’s adorable family moments with mother Hiroo Johar and his kids

Karan wore a beautiful pink kurta with intricate patterns. Yash and Roohi also dressed in traditional outfits with similar designs.

article_image1
First Published Oct 30, 2024, 5:05 PM IST

Filmmaker Karan Johar recently posted adorable pictures with his children Roohi and Yash and his mother Hiroo Johar on Instagram. 

article_image2

In the caption, Johar wished his fans and thanked designer Manish Malhotra, and his team. The caption read, "From us to you … we wish you the best festive season and all the love , joy , mutual respect , and the ability to love and live your life to its fullest… thank you @manishmalhotra05 for always dressing us on special occasions … styled by @ekalakhani @sheldon.santos managed by @len5bm"

article_image3

Karan wore a beautiful pink kurta with intricate patterns. Yash and Roohi also dressed in traditional outfits with similar designs. Roohi adorned a gorgeous green lehenga choli, whereas, Yash opted for a yellow kurta. 

article_image4

Hiroo Johar wore an elegant off-white ethnic outfit with floral details and paired it with gold chain and gold earrings. 

article_image5

Several celebrities Karisma Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Maheep Kapoor, Sudhanshu Pandey, Bhavana Pandey, Sanjay Kapoor, Guneet Monga Kapoor, and Zoya Akhtar, commented on his post, wishing him a happy Diwali. 

Karan Johar welcomed his kids via surrogacy in 2017. He named his son Yash and daughter Roohi after his mother Hiroo Johar and late father Yash Johar. 

