Inside Karan Johar’s adorable family moments with mother Hiroo Johar and his kids

Karan wore a beautiful pink kurta with intricate patterns. Yash and Roohi also dressed in traditional outfits with similar designs.

Filmmaker Karan Johar recently posted adorable pictures with his children Roohi and Yash and his mother Hiroo Johar on Instagram.

In the caption, Johar wished his fans and thanked designer Manish Malhotra, and his team. The caption read, "From us to you … we wish you the best festive season and all the love , joy , mutual respect , and the ability to love and live your life to its fullest… thank you @manishmalhotra05 for always dressing us on special occasions … styled by @ekalakhani @sheldon.santos managed by @len5bm"

Karan wore a beautiful pink kurta with intricate patterns. Yash and Roohi also dressed in traditional outfits with similar designs. Roohi adorned a gorgeous green lehenga choli, whereas, Yash opted for a yellow kurta.

Hiroo Johar wore an elegant off-white ethnic outfit with floral details and paired it with gold chain and gold earrings.

Several celebrities Karisma Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Maheep Kapoor, Sudhanshu Pandey, Bhavana Pandey, Sanjay Kapoor, Guneet Monga Kapoor, and Zoya Akhtar, commented on his post, wishing him a happy Diwali. Karan Johar welcomed his kids via surrogacy in 2017. He named his son Yash and daughter Roohi after his mother Hiroo Johar and late father Yash Johar.

Latest Videos