Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh is known for his legendary spin bowling, fiery on-field persona, and memorable contributions to Indian cricket. Off the field, the “Turbanator” lives in a stunning luxury bungalow in Jalandhar that reflects both his success and his deep love for the game.

Reportedly valued at around ₹7 crore, the cricketer’s sprawling residence is a blend of elegance, comfort, and personal memories.