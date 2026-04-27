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Inside Harbhajan Singh’s Rs 7 Crore Jalandhar Bungalow With Theatre and Cricket Room
Harbhajan Singh resides in Jalandhar with his wife, actor Geeta Basra, and their two children - Hinaya Heer Plaha and Jovan Veer Singh Plaha. Take a look inside his all‑white bungalow in Punjab.
Inside Harbhajan Singh’s ₹7 Crore Jalandhar Bungalow
Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh is known for his legendary spin bowling, fiery on-field persona, and memorable contributions to Indian cricket. Off the field, the “Turbanator” lives in a stunning luxury bungalow in Jalandhar that reflects both his success and his deep love for the game.
Reportedly valued at around ₹7 crore, the cricketer’s sprawling residence is a blend of elegance, comfort, and personal memories.
A Modern All-White Mansion
Harbhajan’s bungalow stands out for its sleek all-white exterior and contemporary design. Built around 2010, the multi-storey property is designed to maximise natural light with:
- Floor-to-ceiling windows
- Spacious open layouts
- Minimalistic white and pastel interiors
- The result is a home that feels airy, calm, and luxurious without being overly flashy.
Private Home Theatre for Family Entertainment
One of the standout features of the property is its dedicated home theatre, where Harbhajan and his family can enjoy movies and private screenings.
The theatre adds a premium touch to the home and underlines the family’s preference for comfortable luxury within their private space. Reports describe it as one of the most impressive entertainment zones in the bungalow.
A Cricket Room Filled With Memories
For cricket fans, the most special part of the house is Harbhajan’s cricket memorabilia room—essentially a tribute to his illustrious career.
The room reportedly includes:
Signed bats and cricket balls
Trophies and awards
Framed career photographs
Personal memorabilia from iconic matches
The space serves as a personal museum documenting his journey from a young Punjab spinner to an Indian cricket legend.
Green Spaces and Personal Touches
The bungalow also features:
A landscaped garden/green outdoor area
Vertical garden elements
Comfortable family zones designed for warmth over extravagance
Harbhajan has often emphasized that his home is built around emotion and family values, not just luxury. The design reportedly reflects the philosophy that a house should feel lived in, personal, and meaningful.
Life Beyond Cricket
Harbhajan currently lives in the home with his wife, actress Geeta Basra, and their children. The residence has become a symbol of his journey—from a young boy in Punjab dreaming of cricket glory to one of India’s most celebrated off-spinners.
Rs 7 crore Jalandhar bungalow
Harbhajan Singh’s ₹7 crore Jalandhar bungalow is more than just a luxury property—it’s a reflection of his cricketing legacy, family life, and personal journey. With a private theatre, cricket room, and thoughtfully designed interiors, the house beautifully blends celebrity luxury with heartfelt memories.
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