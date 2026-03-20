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Inside PHOTOS of Dhurandhar Director Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautam’s Rs 20 Crore Bandra Home
Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar and actress Yami Gautam live in a beautiful Bandra home worth around ₹20 crore. The apartment is cozy, stylish, and filled with natural light and greenery.
Inside Aditya & Yami House
Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar and actress Yami Gautam share a serene and stylish apartment in Mumbai’s upscale Bandra neighbourhood, one of the city’s most sought-after residential areas. Their home reflects a perfect blend of luxury, comfort, and personal style.
Apartment Cost
The apartment is valued at around ₹15‑20 crore, thanks to its premium location, spacious design, and thoughtful interiors. Despite the high valuation, the couple prefers understated elegance over flashy opulence, creating a warm and inviting space.
A Peaceful Retreat in the Heart of Bandra
The couple’s residence is a tranquil oasis amidst the hustle and bustle of Mumbai. The Bandra area, known for its cosmopolitan vibe and scenic views, provides a perfect backdrop for a home that balances privacy with accessibility.
Warm, Minimal Interiors
Inside, the décor emphasises simplicity and comfort. Warm wooden accents, soft neutral shades, and elegant furniture combine to create a cozy and calming environment throughout the apartment.
Lush Greenery and Open Spaces
Indoor plants and greenery feature prominently, especially on the spacious balcony. Natural light floods the rooms, enhancing the sense of serenity and connecting the indoors with the surrounding environment.
Practical and Personal Touches
The home prioritises functionality alongside style. One standout feature is Yami Gautam’s customised dressing room, designed for convenience and daily use, showing the practical approach to luxurious living.
Open and Welcoming Layout
The overall layout is open and thoughtfully planned. Each space serves a purpose rather than merely adding decorative flair, creating a comfortable and uncluttered living environment.
Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 1: Ranveer Singh Roars with Huge Opening, Falls Just Short of Top 3 Biggest Debuts
Privacy Amid Prestige
Although part of Bollywood’s elite, Dhar and Gautam maintain a private lifestyle. Their apartment provides a peaceful refuge from the city, ideal for unwinding after long workdays or spending quality family time.
A Family-Centric Home
Since welcoming their first child in 2024, the apartment has also become a nurturing space for family life. The combination of calm ambiance, elegance, and functionality makes this Bandra home a perfect sanctuary for the couple.
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