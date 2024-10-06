Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Inside Bigg Boss 18 house: Cave-like kitchen, Turkish bath and other surprises; SEE photos

    Get an exclusive glimpse inside the Bigg Boss 18 house! From a cave-like kitchen to a Turkish bath-inspired bathroom, this season's house is full of surprises. 

    article_image1
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Oct 6, 2024, 12:13 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 6, 2024, 12:13 PM IST

    The 18th edition of the popular show Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan, is about to begin. The grand premiere of the show will be on Sunday, October 6 at 9 pm, which can also be seen on Jio Cinema along with Colors channel.

    article_image2

    Ahead of the start of Bigg Boss 18, some new inside photos of Salman Khan's show house have surfaced. This time, the Bigg Boss house has been designed on Indian pattern.

    article_image3

    The design of Bigg Boss 18 is special this time as it will feature a cave, a fort, a forest and a hammam.

    article_image4

    This time in Bigg Boss 18, the house has secret entry gates, hidden doors and cameras. There are also some places that are not easily visible.

    article_image5

    The living room in the Bigg Boss 18 house is a fusion of urban and earthy and once again the seating area is placed in a corner with a huge dining table in the center.

    article_image6

    The kitchen is designed like a cave, while the bedroom area will give the feel of a trip to a fort. The jail is also an interesting part of the Bigg Boss 18 house.

    article_image7

    As you enter the garden area of the Bigg Boss 18 house, there will be huge pillars and a path leading to the entrance of the house, which not only grabs attention but also divides the space.

    article_image8

    The theme of the bathroom in Bigg Boss 18 is inspired by the Turkish hammam, with a huge Trojan horse at the entrance, which has a place to sit. Sitting on this, the entire view of the house will be visible.

    article_image9

    Like every time, this time too the house of Bigg Boss 18 is very grand and luxurious. It took 45 days to design this house and about 200 people worked day and night on it.

    article_image10

    Talking about the theme of Bigg Boss 18 house, art director Omung Kumar said- This year we decided to do something Indian as it has not been done for a long time. The creative team wanted to take the design of the house to a different level this time.

    article_image11

    The theme of Bigg Boss 18 this time is 'Time Ka Taandav'. This time in the Bigg Boss house there is also a cave hotel with 107 cameras. The show can be watched live 24 hours a day on Jio Cinema. 

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Is Rhea Chakraborty in trouble again? Actress summoned by IFSO in alleged Rs 500 crore fraud RBA

    Is Rhea Chakraborty in trouble again? Actress summoned by IFSO in alleged Rs 500 crore fraud

    Karan Johar's latest snap raises concern, fans call him 'too thin and sick' [PHOTO] NTI

    Karan Johar’s latest snap raises concern, fans call him ‘too thin and sick’ [PHOTO]

    I wll expose all her stories' Jasbir Jassi threats Kangana Ranaut over her comments on Punjab RBA

    'I'll expose all her stories' Jasbir Jassi threats Kangana Ranaut over her comments on Punjab

    Laapataa Ladies earns positive reviews from Japanese audiences after Oscar entry, Check it out!

    Laapataa Ladies earns positive reviews from Japanese audiences after Oscar entry, Check it out!

    Bigg Boss 18 Donkey to live with contestants on Salman Khan popular reality show RBA

    Bigg Boss 18: Donkey to live with contestants on Salman Khan's popular reality show—Read details

    Recent Stories

    Bhopal SHOCKER! Woman freed after 16 years of being held hostage by husband's family AJR

    Bhopal SHOCKER! Woman freed after 16 years of being held hostage by husband's family

    Who is Allu Arjun's most loved hero from Bollywood? NTI

    Who is Allu Arjun's most loved hero from Bollywood?

    Is Rhea Chakraborty in trouble again? Actress summoned by IFSO in alleged Rs 500 crore fraud RBA

    Is Rhea Chakraborty in trouble again? Actress summoned by IFSO in alleged Rs 500 crore fraud

    Man eats cow dung with roti; shocking video and pictures OUT RBA

    Man eats cow dung with roti; shocking video and pictures OUT

    Man eats cow dung with roti; shocking video and pictures OUT RBA

    Man eats cow dung with roti; shocking video and pictures OUT

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon