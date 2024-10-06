Inside Bigg Boss 18 house: Cave-like kitchen, Turkish bath and other surprises; SEE photos

Get an exclusive glimpse inside the Bigg Boss 18 house! From a cave-like kitchen to a Turkish bath-inspired bathroom, this season's house is full of surprises.

The 18th edition of the popular show Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan, is about to begin. The grand premiere of the show will be on Sunday, October 6 at 9 pm, which can also be seen on Jio Cinema along with Colors channel.

Ahead of the start of Bigg Boss 18, some new inside photos of Salman Khan's show house have surfaced. This time, the Bigg Boss house has been designed on Indian pattern.

The design of Bigg Boss 18 is special this time as it will feature a cave, a fort, a forest and a hammam.

This time in Bigg Boss 18, the house has secret entry gates, hidden doors and cameras. There are also some places that are not easily visible.

The living room in the Bigg Boss 18 house is a fusion of urban and earthy and once again the seating area is placed in a corner with a huge dining table in the center.

The kitchen is designed like a cave, while the bedroom area will give the feel of a trip to a fort. The jail is also an interesting part of the Bigg Boss 18 house.

As you enter the garden area of the Bigg Boss 18 house, there will be huge pillars and a path leading to the entrance of the house, which not only grabs attention but also divides the space.

The theme of the bathroom in Bigg Boss 18 is inspired by the Turkish hammam, with a huge Trojan horse at the entrance, which has a place to sit. Sitting on this, the entire view of the house will be visible.

Like every time, this time too the house of Bigg Boss 18 is very grand and luxurious. It took 45 days to design this house and about 200 people worked day and night on it.

Talking about the theme of Bigg Boss 18 house, art director Omung Kumar said- This year we decided to do something Indian as it has not been done for a long time. The creative team wanted to take the design of the house to a different level this time.

The theme of Bigg Boss 18 this time is 'Time Ka Taandav'. This time in the Bigg Boss house there is also a cave hotel with 107 cameras. The show can be watched live 24 hours a day on Jio Cinema.

