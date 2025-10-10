- Home
Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, and Mithun Chakraborty believe that, along with hard work, luck plays a big part in success. All three believe that a person can only become a star at the right time and with God's will.
For Akshay, Aamir, Mithun, the hit formula was, Hard Work + Luck = Success
Akshay, Aamir, and Mithun are huge stars who credit luck for their success. They believe that along with hard work, good fortune is essential to make it big in Bollywood.
The journey from waiter to superstar
Everyone knows Akshay Kumar went from waiter to superstar. He often says, 'Work hard, but only luck knows which film will be a hit.' He believes many talented people exist.
Akshay said-
You'll see many in theater, but some hardworking people lack opportunities. He believes luck plays a huge role. A little push from fate can help them reach new heights.
Akshay became an actor by luck
Khiladi Kumar believes he became a hero by luck. He missed a flight, stopped at a studio on his way back, showed his photos, and got a signing amount the same day.
Aamir Khan was working behind the scenes
Aamir Khan, Mr. Perfectionist, also became a star by luck. He was assisting his uncle Nasir Hussain when Javed Akhtar saw him working on a script for the first time.
Javed Akhtar recommended him
Javed Akhtar told Nasir Hussain to make a romantic movie with him, saying, 'Your nephew is a star. Let him face the camera.' That's how Aamir Khan's luck changed.
When luck works, the film works too
Aamir Khan has said many people rejected the Lagaan script. No one wanted to do the period film, but he believed in it. Lagaan became a huge hit, and he credits luck.
Mithun Chakraborty also got a film by luck
Mithun Chakraborty was spotted by Mrinal Sen at an event. He was cast in Mrigayaa, won a National Award, and Disco Dancer made history. He says, 'God makes you shine.'