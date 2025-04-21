- Home
Competition among actresses in the film industry is fierce, with rankings shifting monthly based on success. One may lead briefly, then another takes over. Here's a look at March’s top heroines.
Bollywood actresses claimed the second and third spots in the rankings. Alia Bhatt secured second place, staying consistently in the spotlight with her performances, while Deepika Padukone followed closely at third, continuing to impress audiences with her impactful roles.
Samantha has consistently held the top spot among heroines for the past few months. Remarkably, she maintained her number one position in March, despite no new film releases or major public appearances.
