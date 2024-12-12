Disha Patani to Katrina Kaif to Sonam Kapoor: 8 popular actresses' real faces without makeup

We all enjoy seeing our favorite actresses in movies. But have you ever wondered how these celebrities look in real life, especially without makeup?

See how Bollywood actresses look without makeup. These stars are undeniably glamorous, but they can appear surprisingly different, and sometimes even more beautiful, without cosmetics.

Sara Ali Khan's natural beauty possesses a freshness unmatched by other actresses. Despite being relatively new to Bollywood, she's gained a large following due to her positive and carefree attitude.

Priyanka Chopra achieved international fame through her exceptional acting. She also won the Miss World Pageant before entering Bollywood.

Alia Bhatt is known for her natural beauty. In photos shared on social media, she looks stunning without makeup.

Sonam Kapoor, known for her fashion sense, is seen here without makeup. She looks naturally beautiful.

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's makeup-free look is aspirational. She has flawless, enviable, glowing skin.

Bollywood actress Disha Patani often shares natural-looking, makeup-free selfies. She has one of the best looks in Bollywood.

Deepika Padukone posted pictures of herself during the COVID-19 lockdown on Instagram, showcasing a relatable makeup-free look in comfortable nightwear.

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor, who was last seen in Devara: Part 1 frequently demonstrates that no makeup is often the best makeup.

