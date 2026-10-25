Juhi Chawla once stole millions of hearts with her playful looks and brilliant acting in the Indian film industry. She stands at the top today as the wealthiest actress in the country. She owns a massive net worth of over Rs 4,600 crore. She grew from a simple model into a high-net-worth star, and her journey inspires many.

Juhi Chawla's massive net worth

Juhi Chawla won the Miss India crown in 1984. She entered the film industry shortly after that. She made her big screen debut with the 1986 film 'Sultanat'. However, the 1988 movie 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak' opposite Aamir Khan completely changed her career. This romantic film became a sensational hit at the box office. It gave Juhi overnight stardom in Bollywood. She then became an undisputed top heroine with blockbuster films like 'Darr', 'Ishq', 'Yes Boss', and 'Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke'.