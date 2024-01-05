Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian Police Force trailer launch: Siddharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty and others grace event [PICTURES]

    'Indian Police Force' is a cop-action drama series which is to be released on Prime Video. The series has been directed by Rohit Shetty starring Siddharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh, Mukesh Rishi, and Lalit Parimoo. Here's some pictures from the trailer launch event. Let's check out their pictures

    Siddharth Malhotra, director Rohit Shetty, Vivek Oberoi grace trailer launch. Siddharth is seen wearing a brown jacket over a beige ensemble

    Shweta Tiwari attended the trailer launch of 'Indian Police Force' directed by Rohit Shetty in a white t-shirt and white pants

    Isha Talwar attended the trailer launch of 'Indian Police Force', a series directed by Rohit Shetty in a yellow organza saree 

    Shilpa Shetty posed at the trailer launch of 'Indian Police Force'. The series is a part of the cop-universe directed by Rohit Shetty

    Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty pose together at the trailer launch of 'Indian Police Force'. The cop action drama, created and directed by Rohit Shetty, also marks his digital directorial debut in a spectacle headed by Sidharth Malhotra. In addition to Malhotra, the ensemble cast includes Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Vivek Oberoi, Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh, Mukesh Rishi, and Lalit Parimoo

    The teaser invites audiences on an exhilarating journey through various urban landscapes, heightening the suspense in each frame with a ticking bomb clock that culminates in explosive bursts. Set against this imminent danger, a gripping police drama unfolds, featuring the fearless trio of Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi, and Shilpa Shetty Kundra. Together, they lead a dramatic pursuit to apprehend the masterminds behind the bomb blasts, fearlessly maneuvering through chaos to safeguard the city from impending threats and exemplifying a profound sense of patriotism

    Sidharth Malhotra said, “Proud to don the Khaki vardi in the ‘Indian Police Force,’ the next chapter of the cop universe with maestro Rohit Shetty. Portraying our brave hearts is always a huge responsibility, and being able to do that through Kabir Malik’s character was an honour. The commitment and relentless pursuit of the truth, even in the face of danger, reflect the true spirit of our nation’s police force. The narrative of this cop action drama delves deeper into the sacrifices made by our police officers to ensure the nation’s safety. Excited to take the audiences on a thrilling and entertaining journey, celebrating and honoring our real-life heroes. Jai Hind.”

    The countdown to an action-packed ride begins. Indian Police Force is an ode to the real-life heroes who stand tall against threats to our country. It salutes the indomitable spirit of our police forces, says Vicek Oberoi

