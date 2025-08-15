On 15th August, let these patriotic tunes fill your heart with pride. From soulful classics to energising anthems, here are 5 songs that honour India’s journey of freedom and unity

Maa Tujhe Salaam – A.R. Rahman

A powerful anthem from A.R. Rahman’s Vande Mataram album, this song blends soulful music with heartfelt lyrics, evoking deep pride in India’s unity and heritage. Its energy makes it perfect for the day.

Ae Watan – Raazi

This soulful number from Raazi beautifully captures love for one’s motherland. Sung with passion by Arijit Singh and Sunidhi Chauhan, it’s a heartfelt tribute to the idea of serving and protecting India.

Sandese Aate Hain – Border

A touching song that portrays the longing and dedication of soldiers posted far from home. With poignant lyrics and soulful music, it reminds us of the sacrifices made by the armed forces.

Chak De! India – Chak De! India

More than just a sports anthem, this song celebrates resilience, teamwork, and national pride. Its high-energy beats make it an Independence Day favourite that inspires unity and determination.

Vande Mataram – Traditional & Modern Renditions

From Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay’s original to modern adaptations, Vande Mataram remains an eternal patriotic symbol. Its melody and message unite generations in saluting the motherland.