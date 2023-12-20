Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    In pictures: Kajal Aggarwal's sheer saree ensemble sets the style bar high

    First Published Dec 20, 2023, 6:10 PM IST

    Kajal Aggarwal astonished the internet a few days ago when she wore a stunning saree and looked lovely in it. 

    article_image1

    Kajal Aggarwal has often left her fans speechless with her beauty and has served big saree styling aims at several occasions.

    article_image2

    The 'Singham' actress shared a series of pictures on Instagram where she looked stunning in an ivory sheer saree.

    article_image3

    The saree came with elaborate embroidery on the border and a heavy-work sleeveless top with a deep neckline. 

    article_image4

    She draped her pallu like a long train and complemented her appearance with a silver bangle. She opted for modest yet glowing makeup that suited her saree.

    article_image5

    What truly stole Kajal Aggarwal's look was the statement choker she wore with the outfit, which upped the look for the day by many notches. 

    article_image6

    Kajal Aggarwal chose radiant skin with warmed cheeks and dazzling highlighter, kohled eyes, winged eyeliner, and bare lips. 

