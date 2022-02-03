  • Facebook
    In Pictures: Games of Thrones Studio Tour takes fans on a journey to Westeros

    First Published Feb 3, 2022, 10:55 AM IST
    Located at Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, Northern Ireland, the Games of Thrones Studio Tour opens up the world of Westeros to the public on Friday with an array of costumes, props, and sets on display.

    From the frozen lands 'Beyond the Wall' to the destroyed 'Throne Room', the world's first 'Game of Thrones' Studio Tour is all set to take fans behind the scenes of the hit television series.

    Located at Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, Northern Ireland, the 40 million pound visitor attraction opens the world of Westeros to the public on Friday with an array of costumes, props, and sets placed on display.

    The 110,000 square-foot attraction features sets, including the Great Hall at Winterfell, King's Landing, and Dragonstone, as well as interactive experiences.

    Some of the other items on display are popular character John Snow's sword 'Longclaw', the dress his sister Sansa Stark wore for her wedding to Joffrey, among others.

    Created in partnership with Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment, the worlds first and only Game of Thrones Studio Tour, showcases the exquisite sets and creative artistry behind the incredible costumes, props, weaponry and visual effects which brought the story to life.

    Natalia Tena, who played the wilding Osha, helped launch the interactive experience. Tena said that upon seeing the studio, she nearly cried and felt nostalgic landing into Belfast. "It was just such a big part of my life coming here and working on the show," the actor added.

    Ian Beattie, who portrays the role of Meryn Trant, said that Game of Thrones fans would be delighted with the studio tour because everything they will see is used on the popular television series. 

    Beattie added that fans would also see the incredible detail that went into every aspect of making the show, which may otherwise not be visible on television.

    Meanwhile, Daniel Portman, who played Podrick Payne, said that the show's sets were iconic and changed the landscape of television. "I hope that people still enjoy the show for years to come," the actor added.

    According to reports, the show contributed 250 million pounds to the local economy and accounted for one in six tourists before the Covid-19 pandemic. People of Northern Ireland will hope that this Game Of Thrones studio tour could boost tourism and help them battle with the pademic.

    Gordon Lyons, Economy and Tourism Minister, told Sky News that the Game of Thrones Studio tour has the potential to become the No.1 tourist attraction in Northern Ireland.

    "Not only will tourists come here, but they will also see everything else that we have to offer in Northern Ireland," Lyons added.

    Based on American author George RR Martin's novel 'A Song of Ice and Fire', Game of Thrones was first aired in 2011 and became a global phenomenon over its eight seasons. 

    The award-winning HBO series wrapped up in 2019 with a finale that divided fans. Prequel "House of the Dragon", set 200 years before the original series, is scheduled to premiere this year.

