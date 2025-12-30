Rekha showed affection for Agastya Nanda at the 'Ikkis' screening, blessing his photo. Amitabh Bachchan also wrote an emotional blog, praising his grandson's performance in the war biopic and recalling memories from his childhood.

Rekha's gesture of affection for Agastya Nanda

Veteran actress Rekha publicly displayed her love and affection for Agastya Nanda, grandson of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, at the screening of his upcoming film 'Ikkis'. On the red carpet, Rekha paused to gaze at a poster of the late actor Dharmendra, standing in quiet reverence for a few moments with folded hands and a bowed head. She then moved to Agastya's photo, placing her hand gently on it and blowing a flying kiss as a blessing.

About war biopic 'Ikkis'

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, 'Ikkis' is a war biopic based on Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. The film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Suhasini Mulay, Sikander Kher, and Rahul Dev. It will be released on January 1, 2026.

Amitabh Bachchan pens emotional note for grandson

Big B, who recently attended a previous screening of the upcoming war biopic, took to his blog and penned a heartfelt note.

Revisiting some rare memories from the time when Agastya was born to watching him on the big screen, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "Emotions flow.. As do they tonight when you witness the grandson excel in IKKIS .. the time when his Mother, Shweta is being rushed to Breach Candy Hospital as she encounters final labour pains .. his birth .. holding him barely a few hours later, and discussing whether his eyes were blue .. to the time when he grew a bit and holding him in my arms, and he fiddles with my beard .. to his growth .. to the final personal decision of his to be an actor, and tonight to see him in frame, unable to take my eyes off each time he fills the frames of the film."

Big B praises grandson's 'unfiltered honesty'

Hailing Agastya's performance in the film, Big B described how he showcased an "unfiltered honesty" while portraying Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal.

"When he is in the frame you only watch him .. and this is not a grandfather speaking, this is a hardened viewer of cinema.. And the film flawless in its presentation.. its writing.. its Direction..And when it ends .. the eyes filled with tears of joy and pride.. unable to speak out.. In silence. The silence that belongs to me.. my understanding.. no other," he concluded. (ANI)