Dharmendra’s latest film Ikkis has opened strong at the box office, surpassing the collections of four of his last five films and giving him a better-than-expected start amid the ongoing Dhurandhar craze.
How much did 'Ikkis' earn on its first day?
Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis, starring Agastya Nanda and Dharmendra, earned ₹7.28 crore on its opening day. The film’s strong start surpasses four of Dharmendra’s last five releases, marking a notable box office performance for the veteran actor.
Desh Ke Gaddhar
Release Date: May 3, 2024
This action-drama by Farogh Siddique went unnoticed. No box office numbers or reviews are available. The film also starred Raj Babbar, Farah Naaz, and others.
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya
Release Date: Feb 9, 2024
This rom-com starred Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, with Dharmendra also featured. It earned ₹7.02 crore on day one, with a lifetime collection of ₹80.88 crore.
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Release Date: July 28, 2023
This romantic comedy, directed by Karan Johar, stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The hit film earned ₹11.10 crore on its first day, with a lifetime collection of ₹153.60 crore.
Khalli Balli
Release Date: September 16, 2022
This horror-comedy directed by Manoj Sharma featured Dharmendra, Rajneesh Duggal, and Kainaat Arora. The film was such a huge disaster that it barely earned a total of ₹10,000.
Jora: The Second Chapter
Release Date: March 6, 2020
This Punjabi action-crime thriller was directed by Amardeep Singh Gill. Along with artists like Deep Sidhu and Mahi Gill, Dharmendra also had a key role. The disaster film earned ₹10 lakh on its first day and only ₹1.1 crore in its lifetime.
