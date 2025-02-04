Identity Movie LEAKED: Trisha-Tovino Thomas's film HD version OUT on Ibomma and other piracy sites

Trisha and Tovino Thomas' Identity leaked on Ibomma, challenging big Sankranti releases. Telugu films also leaked on the torrent site.

Big movies often leak on torrent sites. Sankranti Telugu films are on Ibomma, attracting viewers. Veera Simha Reddy and Waltair Veerayya are also leaked.

The HD version leaked before its OTT release. Malayalam film Identity, starring Tovino Thomas, Trisha, and Mandira Bedi, is trending on Ibomma.

Released in theaters on January 2, Identity is a successful investigative thriller. It's leaked on Ibomma and officially released on Zee5 OTT.

Identity has received positive reviews. Trisha plays an investigative journalist who witnesses a murder. The film explores her connection to Tovino Thomas's character and the killer's identity.

