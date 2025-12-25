- Home
Hrithik Roshan's cousin, Eshaan Roshan, has tied the knot. Eshaan recently shared photos from the wedding functions on his Instagram. In all the photos, the family looks extremely happy amidst the wedding's splendor and fun
Hrithik Roshan's brother's wedding
Hrithik Roshan's brother, Eshaan Roshan, has tied the knot. He married Aishwarya Singh. The wedding functions lasted for 3 days, and the family had a lot of fun.
Eshaan is the son of music composer Rajesh Roshan
Eshaan Roshan is the son of renowned Bollywood music composer Rajesh Roshan. Rajesh is Hrithik's uncle and has composed music for many films.
Eshaan Roshan-Aishwarya Singh's wedding
Hrithik Roshan's cousin Eshaan Roshan and Aishwarya Singh got married on December 23. The bride wore a heavy, dark carrot-colored lehenga, while groom Eshaan wore a cream-colored sherwani.
Eshaan Roshan-Aishwarya Singh's wedding in Mumbai
Eshaan Roshan and Aishwarya Singh's wedding took place with great fanfare in Mumbai. It was a private wedding, attended mainly by family and close friends. Some Bollywood stars were also seen at the reception.
Eshaan Roshan had fun at the wedding
Eshaan Roshan was seen having a lot of fun at his wedding. On this occasion, Hrithik Roshan also lit up the event by dancing his heart out with his two sons.
Eshaan Roshan is connected to Bollywood
Eshaan Roshan works as a producer at HRX Films. He also worked as an assistant director on the 2017 film Kaabil, starring Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam.
Eshaan Roshan's personal life
Eshaan Roshan previously dated Ridhima Pandit, the actress from the TV serial Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant. They dated for 10 years before breaking up.
