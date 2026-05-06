One of the most striking aspects of Vijay’s financial strategy is his clear preference for stability. A major chunk of his wealth—over Rs 330 crore—is parked in traditional banking instruments such as savings accounts and fixed deposits. Instead of chasing aggressive returns, he appears to prioritise capital protection and liquidity.

A particularly notable holding is his massive deposit with Indian Overseas Bank, where a single account reportedly holds over Rs 200 crore. Additional deposits are spread across institutions like HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and State Bank of India, reflecting diversification within low-risk avenues.