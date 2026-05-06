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How Vijay Built and Parked His Rs 600 Crore Wealth Ahead of Tamil Nadu Election Win
As Vijay surged politically in Tamil Nadu, his financial disclosures revealed a strikingly disciplined approach to wealth—prioritising safety, liquidity and selective investments over flashy risks
A Conservative Core: Heavy Reliance on Bank Deposits
One of the most striking aspects of Vijay’s financial strategy is his clear preference for stability. A major chunk of his wealth—over Rs 330 crore—is parked in traditional banking instruments such as savings accounts and fixed deposits. Instead of chasing aggressive returns, he appears to prioritise capital protection and liquidity.
A particularly notable holding is his massive deposit with Indian Overseas Bank, where a single account reportedly holds over Rs 200 crore. Additional deposits are spread across institutions like HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and State Bank of India, reflecting diversification within low-risk avenues.
Limited but Calculated Exposure to Equities
Unlike many high-net-worth individuals who aggressively invest in stocks or startups, Vijay has maintained a relatively restrained exposure to the equity market. His approach suggests selective participation rather than speculative investing.
This balanced stance reduces volatility risk while still allowing for potential growth. It indicates a long-term mindset where wealth preservation takes precedence, with equities acting as a supplementary, not primary, asset class.
Strong Liquidity Position with Manageable Liabilities
Vijay’s financial disclosures also reveal a healthy liquidity profile. With assets exceeding Rs 600 crore and liabilities just over Rs 7 crore, his balance sheet appears robust and well-managed.
Such a structure ensures financial flexibility—an important factor for someone transitioning into politics, where campaign demands and public scrutiny are high. His strategy reflects not just wealth accumulation, but careful planning to sustain it under changing professional circumstances.
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