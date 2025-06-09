Image Credit : Social Media

Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 has received a great response. The film's performance was crucial for the actor, and it delivered strong numbers. According to trade analysts cited by Sacnilk, the film collected a net of ₹87 crore in India within three days—₹24 crore on Day 1, ₹31 crore on Day 2, and ₹32 crore on Day 3. A new report suggests that Amazon Prime Video has acquired the OTT rights to the film.