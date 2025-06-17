Housefull 5 box office collection Day 11: Akshay Kumar starrer movie earns THIS
Housefull 5 Day 11 Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar's movie, Housefull 5, is setting new earning records every day. The 11th-day collection figures are out, and they're quite surprising
Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 is doing brilliantly at the box office. The film is performing well both in India and overseas.
Released on June 6, Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 has completed 11 days at the box office. The 11th-day earnings are surprising.
According to sacnilk.com, Housefull 5 collected only 4 crores on its 11th day, its second Monday. It earned 13 crores on its first Monday.
Housefull 5 has earned 158.25 crores at the Indian box office in 11 days, as per sacnilk.com. Its gross collection in India is close to 190 crores.
Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 has earned around 240 crores worldwide. It has collected over 50.75 crores overseas.
Housefull 5 is a multi-starrer with Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, and many more.
Housefull 5 faces a big challenge from Aamir Khan's Taare Zameen Par, releasing on June 20. Trade analysts predict Taare Zameen Par might earn 12-15 crores on its first day.