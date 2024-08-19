Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hotness Alert! Mouni Roy looks sexy in gold-sequined dress; check out her latest Instagram post

    Bollywood actress Mouni Roy flaunts her perfect bombshell body in a beautiful gold-sequined outfit. Her Instagram account is brimming with fashionable posts that often go viral, setting major fashion goals with her vacation social media posts. 

    article_image1
    First Published Aug 19, 2024, 1:16 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 19, 2024, 1:16 PM IST

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Mouni Roy began her acting career on the renowned television show 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' and has since made a successful transition into films and music videos, enchanting audiences with her breathtaking beauty and fascinating performances.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Her Instagram feed, which is filled with trendy postings, usually goes viral, setting significant fashion aspirations with her holiday photos. Mouni continued to make trends on Sunday by uploading a hot video, wow her admirers with her perfect style.

    article_image3

    Mouni Roy is seen posing beautifully in the film, wearing a stunning, gold-sequined suit that shimmers in the sun. The top of her attire has fringes, which create drama, while the bottom is a long, high-waisted skirt with a zigzag design.
     

    article_image4

    Mouni poses with one arm stretched over her head and the other hand resting on her waist, showing confidence. The caption for the photograph says, “Take the drama one notch down Juliet!”

    article_image5

    Mouni Roy has come a long way since her television debut on Ekta Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She rose to prominence following her role in Naagin.
     

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Mouni Roy, a prominent face in the television business for almost a decade, made a flawless move to Bollywood with her first film, Gold, in 2018, starring Akshay Kumar. Her subsequent appearance as Junoon in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra earned her critical acclaim.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She recently appeared in a song video named 'Dotara' alongside Jubin Nautiyal. Mouni Roy also appeared in the online series Sultan of Delhi. She last appeared on Showtime, starring Emraan Hashmi.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Some of her most recent ventures are Showtime and Devang Bhavsar's comedy-thriller Blackout. In addition, she is in love with her item song Mummy Ji in Vedaa.

