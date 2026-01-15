Honey Singh Under Fire for Controversial Remarks During Delhi Concert Performance
Honey Singh Sparks Controversy
A 20-second video of Honey Singh from the Delhi concert of Nanku & Kaun on January 11, 2026, has gone viral. In it, the singer makes a controversial statement, cussing while talking about Delhi’s cold and discussing intimate topics, drawing widespread attention and criticism online.
Viral Video Details
In the clip, Honey Singh is heard saying, "Sister***er, this Delhi cold. It's great fun to *** in the car. Have **x in the car in Delhi's cold. Use condoms guys, please." His choice of words and explicit reference immediately sparked outrage among viewers on social media platforms.
Social Media Backlash
Honey Singh faced heavy criticism on social media for his controversial remarks. Fans expressed disappointment, accusing the singer of reckless behavior and suggesting that fame and success may have influenced his inappropriate statements during the Delhi concert. The backlash quickly went viral, sparking debates about celebrity conduct and public responsibility.
FIR Speculations
Some social media users suggested legal action, comparing the incident to previous celebrity controversies. Comments mentioned that an FIR could be filed against the singer. As of now, there is no confirmation of any legal steps being taken regarding the viral video from authorities or organizers.
Career Overview
Honey Singh, 42, has been active in the music industry since 2003, contributing to popular Bollywood tracks in films like Desi Boyz, Cocktail, Race 2, and Chennai Express. Despite the controversy, the singer has not issued any response or clarification regarding the viral video, leaving fans and critics waiting.
