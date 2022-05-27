Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who was Ray Liotta? Goodfellas actor dies at 67

    First Published May 27, 2022, 1:44 AM IST

    Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci’s co-star in ‘Goodfellas’, actor Ray Liotta breathed his last on Thursday.

    Image: Ray Liotta/Instagram

    Renowned for playing the character of mobster ‘Henry Hill’ in the Oscar-winning movie ‘Goodfellas’, actor Ray Liotta breathed his last on Thursday. The actor died at the age of 67 while he was in his sleep. He passed away in the Dominican Republic.

    According to Ray Liotta’s publicist, Jennifer Allen, the actor was out on a location for the filming of the movie ‘Dangerous Waters’, reportedly. Ray Liotta was best known for portraying the character of mobster ‘Henry Hill’ in Martin Scorsese's 1990 gangster film Goodfellas. Liotta also appeared in the movie ‘Field of Dreams’.

    Image: Ray Liotta/Instagram

    Ray Liotta’s big break in the entertainment industry came with the 1986 movie ‘Something Wild’. In this black comedy film, Liotta played the character of an ex-convict, ‘Ray Sinclair’.

    ALSO READ: OSCAR-WINNING ACTOR KEVIN SPACEY CHARGED WITH SEXUAL ASSAULT IN UK

    Image: Ray Liotta/Instagram

    The 67-year-old actor had also received a Golden Globe nomination for his ‘Ray Sinclair’ character in the 1986 film ‘Something Wild’. Furthermore, he also went on to act in the 1988 film ‘Dominick and Eugene’. The film revolved around the strained relationship between twins, both of whom had very different characters from one another.

    ALSO READ: Johnny Depp’s text about Elon Musk, Amber Heard read out in court

    Image: Ray Liotta/Instagram

    By the 90s, Ray Liotta was seen starring in movies such as ‘Unlawful Entry’, ‘Cop Land and Corrina’, and ‘Corrina with Whoopi Goldberg’, among others.

    Image: Ray Liotta/Instagram

    In the year 2021, Ray Liotta starred in the 'Sopranos' prequel film ‘The Many Saints Of Newark’. Interestingly, the actor had turned down a role that was offered to him in the original series. Born in New Jersey, actor Ray Liotta once in 2016 said that he regretted turning down the chance to audition for Tim Burton's Batman film.

    Image: Ray Liotta/Instagram

    "When I did my first movie, Tim Burton was getting ready to do Batman and he was interested in me because he wanted it to be edgy and real. "I thought, 'Batman? That's a stupid idea', even though he had just done one of my favourite movies of all time, Beetlejuice. So yes, I regret not auditioning for that'."

    Image: Ray Liotta/Instagram

    Furthermore, Ray Liotta has also played a lawyer named ‘Jay Marotta’ in the 2019 film ‘Marriage Story’ which received critical appreciation. The film also starred actors Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson as a couple whose relationship was on the verge of ending. Laura Dern won an Oscar for this film in the best-supporting actress for playing a lawyer. Meanwhile, Ray Liotta had recently wrapped up working on the 2023 film ‘The Cocaine Bear’, helmed by Elizabeth Banks. The actor is now survived by his daughter Karsen and his fiancee Jacy Nittolo.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Man vs Bee trailer Rowan Atkinson is ready to tickle your bones in Netflix series drb

    Man vs Bee trailer: Rowan Atkinson is ready to tickle your bones in Netflix’s series

    IPL 2022 Aamir Khan preps to release Laal Singh Chaddha at IPL final drb

    IPL 2022: Aamir Khan preps to release Laal Singh Chaddha at IPL final

    Hollywood Top Gun Maverick Twitter review Tom Cruise film hailed as sensational movie of the year drb

    Top Gun Maverick Twitter review: Tom Cruise’s film hailed as 'sensational', 'movie of the year'

    Meet Jack mama aka Rangayana Raghu from Wheelchair Romeo drb

    Meet Jack mama aka Rangayana Raghu from Wheelchair Romeo

    Priyanka Chopra Kylie Jenner Kendall Jenner Kourtney Kardashian pay tribute to Texas school shooting victims drb

    Priyanka Chopra, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian pay tribute to Texas school shooting victims

    Recent Stories

    Major relief for veterans, Defence ministry extends pension claim deadline

    Major relief for veterans, Defence ministry extends pension claim deadline

    hockey hero Asia Cup 2022: India enter Super 4s fans applaud Pawan Rajbhar's show in 16-0 win over Indonesia snt

    Asia Cup 2022: India enter Super 4s; fans applaud Rajbhar's show in 16-0 win over Indonesia

    Hollywood Oscar winning actor Kevin Spacey charged with sexual assault in UK drb

    Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey charged with sexual assault in UK

    Hollywood Johnny Depp text about Elon Musk Amber Heard read out in court drb

    Johnny Depp’s text about Elon Musk, Amber Heard read out in court

    9 lions, facing starvation at Ukrainian zoo in Odesa rescued from Russian President Putin's wrath snt

    9 lions, facing starvation at Ukrainian zoo, rescued from Putin's wrath

    Recent Videos

    After Gyanvapi mosque, dispute over Mathura Shahi Idgah gets louder

    After Gyanvapi mosque, dispute over Mathura Shahi Idgah gets louder

    Video Icon
    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said - adt

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said

    Video Icon
    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Video Icon
    It is confidence, not arrogance S Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    'It's confidence, not arrogance...' Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: MI Mumbai Indians did not have that killer instinct to close games off - Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI didn't have that killer instinct to close games off" - Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon